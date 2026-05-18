Driivz and Dunamis Charge Partner to Scale U.S. EV Charging Network

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to electric vehicle (EV) charging operators and service providers, today announced a partnership with Dunamis Charge, a manufacturer of American-made EV charging solutions, to manage its network of smart EV chargers, optimizing operations and supporting ongoing expansion across the U.S.

“Driivz and Dunamis Charge share a passion for building EV charging infrastructure that is built to last and outperform,” said Natalie King, founder and CEO of Dunamis Charge. “Our mission is to make quality EV charging solutions accessible everywhere.

Thanks to Driivz’s smart charging and energy management platform, Dunamis Charge is scaling future-ready public charging, maximizing uptime and optimizing power distribution. The partnership ensures safe, reliable and seamless charging experiences for drivers, because the future of mobility deserves nothing less.”

“Powered by Driivz’s smart energy management system, Dunamis Charge is proving that EV charging infrastructure can grow at scale across a variety of public, retail and commercial locations,” said Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO of Driivz. “We’re proud to have a hand in supporting Dunamis Charge’s continued growth as it remains ready to support the next phase of EV adoption.”

Based in Detroit, Dunamis Charge has a deep commitment to domestic manufacturing and resilient infrastructure, reflected in its growing network of Build America, Buy America (BABA) compliant Level-2 and DC fast chargers. Dunamis Charge serves a diverse range of commercial and residential locations across seven states, including fleets, multifamily housing, retail shopping centers, workplaces and public community spaces.

About Driivz:

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools. Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in 36 countries, including global industry players such as Element, EVgo, Shell, Circle K, Volvo Group, Recharge, St1, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages over 3M Ports, and 50M Transactions processed for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/.

About Vontier:

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Dunamis Charge:

Dunamis Charge Inc. (dunamischarge.com) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and turnkey solution provider of EV charging infrastructure. Headquartered in Detroit, the company designs and produces its chargers in the United States with an American workforce, supporting domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

Dunamis Charge develops Build America, Buy America (BABA)-compliant charging infrastructure with advanced energy management and scalable deployment capabilities. The company serves commercial, residential and public sector customers across multiple markets.

Dunamis Charge is committed to expanding EV infrastructure in communities nationwide, with a focus on urban and historically underserved areas, supporting broader access to reliable and affordable charging.