VEG ER for Pets Named Official Animal Hospital of the Boston Red Sox

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VEG ER for Pets, the nation’s leading provider of 24-hour emergency veterinary care, is honored to be the Official Animal Hospital of the Boston Red Sox. VEG has also been named Presenting Partner of the “Service Dog of the Game," helping to celebrate the impact of service dogs and the meaningful role they play in supporting their handlers and communities. Honorees and their families will be recognized during pre-game ceremonies and featured on the centerfield jumbotron at every Tuesday home game.

“VEG loves partnering with our local communities in and around New England, and teaming up with the Red Sox is a dream come true for VEG." Share

"We’re so thrilled to partner with the Red Sox,” said VEG President David Glattstein. “VEG loves partnering with our local communities in and around New England, and teaming up with the Red Sox is a dream come true for VEG."

The multi-year, exclusive partnership brings awareness to VEG’s emergency vet hospitals in Massachusetts and throughout New England. With locations across the U.S. and in Canada, VEG has become an iconic brand and service in veterinary medicine, and aligns with the standard for excellence set by the Red Sox. Known as disruptors in their respective industries, both the Red Sox and VEG bring their best to what they do, in their own unique way, so they can best serve their communities.

“We’re proud to welcome VEG ER for Pets as the Official Animal Hospital of the Boston Red Sox,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing & Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. “Pets are part of the family for so many members of Red Sox Nation, and this partnership allows us to connect our fans with a trusted, innovative leader in emergency veterinary care while also shining a spotlight on the incredible impact of service dogs in our communities.”

VEG ER for Pets locations are open 24/7 for emergencies, urgent care, diagnostics and testing, surgery, point-of-care ultrasounds, X-rays, end-of-life care, and treatment and hospitalization. VEG currently operates in over 130+ locations in the U.S. and Canada, including ERs in Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Peabody, and Shrewsbury.

For more information, e-mail kelly@pawspr.com and to learn more about VEG ER for Pets, visit www.veg.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.