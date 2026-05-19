Sureshot.io Selects Vonage to Power Next-Generation Customer Engagement with Advanced Messaging Capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Sureshot.io, a marketing and productivity software provider, has selected Vonage to power its next-generation customer engagement solutions. Sureshot.io is now using the Vonage Messages API to deliver more dynamic, interactive messaging experiences for its global clients.

Sureshot.io, which integrates with major marketing automation platforms, is moving a high volume of its SMS and MMS traffic to Vonage to offer richer, branded messaging through RCS that drives higher customer interaction and campaign performance for enterprises.

"Sureshot.io’s customers need reliable and innovative ways to reach people and get results from their marketing," said Russ Hammond, General Manager at Sureshot.io. "Vonage APIs give us scalable technology to migrate our existing messaging traffic, while helping us build the future of customer engagement with embedded, programmable messaging. Vonage’s consultative approach and dedicated support will be key to enhancing our platform and creating more value for our clients."

By integrating Vonage Messages API, Sureshot.io can now easily scale its messaging services worldwide with higher delivery. The move provides Sureshot.io with more predictable pricing for enterprises large and small across industries.

“Vonage’s partnership with Sureshot.io shows a clear demand for smarter and richer messaging solutions that deliver measurable marketing outcomes,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API. “By using Vonage APIs, Sureshot.io is in a position to help its enterprise customers create effective multi-channel engagement strategies and build deeper connections through more reliable, impactful and secure messaging.”

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About Sureshot

Sureshot develops and deploys marketing solutions for B2B marketers, enabling them to get more out of their apps, data and campaigns. Unleashing the marketing function allows marketing teams to drive better results, improve campaigns and reach the right audiences. Our use cases and solutions allow for integration with multiple platforms, as well as multiple disparate data sources. Sureshot helps marketers do more, faster. Visit sureshot.io to learn more.