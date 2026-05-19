UST and K2View Partner to Accelerate AI and Automation Through High-Fidelity Synthetic Data

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with K2view, a pioneer in AI-driven data products and synthetic data solutions. Together, the companies will enable enterprises to accelerate AI-driven development, scale machine learning initiatives, and modernize software testing by delivering high-fidelity, contextual synthetic data on demand.

K2view’s platform is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations across banking, healthcare, telecommunications, and retail to deliver governed, AI-ready data that is protected, complete, and instantly accessible. UST will serve as a delivery and implementation partner, bringing its deep domain expertise and global scale to deploy K2view’s platform and support enterprise-wide adoption.

At the core of the collaboration is a shared focus on enabling the AI-SDLC. As AI accelerates the speed and scope of software development, the ability to provision the right data for validation, testing, and model training becomes critical. K2view helps solve this problem by using AI to generate synthetic data that matches the context of each use case and by combining it with real, compliant data when necessary. This can be done autonomously or conversationally, tailored to each specific use case and delivered instantly. This approach allows enterprises to remove key data barriers across the AI lifecycle.

The partnership is part of UST Spark, UST’s ambitious open innovation program which fosters collaborations with leading-edge startups and technology providers to drive business transformation. K2view is a natural partner for UST, as its advanced synthetic data and real-time data management capabilities complement UST’s dedication to accelerating innovation. Together, this collaboration will deliver enterprise-ready data solutions that empower users to fully leverage AI, automation, and software testing while maintaining robust security and compliance standards.

Data privacy, compliance, and accessibility challenges remain the chief hurdle to companies seeking to leverage the full benefits of AI. To address these concerns, UST and K2view will empower enterprises to accelerate AI and machine learning innovation by providing high-fidelity synthetic data for model training that unlocks the potential of AI across the enterprise while simultaneously safeguarding sensitive information.

“At UST, we believe that data agility is the foundation of digital transformation. Through our partnership with K2view, we are committed to empowering enterprises to move beyond traditional data constraints and ensure they can develop, test, and deploy the latest AI-driven solutions faster and more securely,” said Mobin Thomas, Head of Testing and Quality Assurance, UST.

“K2view’s advanced synthetic data and real-time data management capabilities complement UST’s unique capabilities, and we are excited to work with a company that shares our commitment to accelerating innovation. Our collaboration ensures that enterprises can realize the full potential of AI, automation, and software testing while also maintaining security safeguards and regulatory compliance,” said Maayan Shahar, Vice President, UST Spark.

“AI is changing the pace of software and model development, but enterprise data delivery has not kept up. Our partnership with UST, a global leader in enterprise transformation, helps close that gap by combining K2view’s AI-driven synthetic data and context composition with UST’s implementation expertise. Together, we are enabling enterprises to generate the right data for the right scenario at the speed AI now demands,” said Scott Owen, Global VP – Partners and Alliances, K2view.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About K2view

K2view Data Product Platform gets your data AI-ready: protected, complete, and accessible in a split-second. AI-ready datasets are packaged as governed data products, allowing you to reuse them at scale and across use cases, such as Agentic AI Automation, Customer Service Chatbots, Synthetic Data Generation, and Test Data Management. Our platform supports some of the largest organizations in the world, like Verizon, Regions Bank, Walmart, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, and Vodafone. For all these reasons, and more, Gartner rates us a Visionary – testifying to our ongoing commitment to innovation and value delivery. For more information, visit www.k2view.com.