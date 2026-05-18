Blue Yonder Defense Solutions Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for FLITES Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder Defense Solutions, the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, announced that it has been awarded a 5.5 year, $62 million hybrid firm fixed price, labor hour and cost reimbursement contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for the Foundational Logistics Information Technology Enterprise System (FLITES) program.

This award ensures the continued development, configuration, integration, deployment, and sustainment of FLITES within a government approved cloud environment. The contract provides uninterrupted access to Blue Yonder commercial off the shelf (COTS) software, the BYDS Defense Core set of modules, and the DevNet Software Development Kit (SDK), along with specialized technical services essential to the program’s mission.

The FLITES Module is a multi-layer system; Blue Yonder Commercial Product, Blue Yonder Defense Solutions Defense Core and Defense Modules, and the DevNet SDK that require deep technical expertise across all layers to maintain seamless communication, integration, and operational performance. Blue Yonder Defense Solutions provides proven flexibility with world class capabilities configured and deployed to meet the demands of FLITES, the USAF, and its development partners to deploy a mission critical solution in a timely and efficient manner.

Under this follow-on contract, Blue Yonder Defense Solutions will continue providing critical services including maintenance, enhancements, integration support, testing, and problem resolution across all layers of the FLITES architecture. These services enable USAF, acting as the System Integrator, to configure and develop the FLITES application while relying on Blue Yonder Defense Solutions for specialized support and platform level updates.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Blue Yonder Defense Solutions,” said Robyn Haerr, FLITES Program Manager. “Their unmatched expertise across the Blue Yonder product, Defense Core modules, and SDK is essential to sustaining and advancing the FLITES mission. This award ensures our USAF FLITES Integrated Program Office (IPO) can continue delivering a secure, integrated, and high performing logistics capability for the Air Force enterprise, and in turn, exceptional support for the critical missions our warfighters carry out each day.”

Blue Yonder Defense Solutions CEO LtGen Mike Cederholm, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) expressed appreciation for the continued trust placed in the company: “FLITES is a mission critical capability for the Air Force and we are honored to support its evolution. This award reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, resilient, and innovative logistics technology that empowers the warfighter.”

About Blue Yonder Defense Solutions

Blue Yonder Defense Solutions is the Defense and Government subsidiary of Blue Yonder — the world's leading commercial AI-powered supply chain software, trusted by over 3,000 organizations and generating 25 billion AI predictions daily. Adapted for contested and disconnected environments, and purpose-built for military logistics, government operations, and humanitarian missions. Blue Yonder Defense Solutions delivers an AI enabled end-to-end logistics orchestration from supply planning through transportation to depot sustainment, giving commanders and logistics leaders the decision superiority and operational readiness that modern missions demand — when and where it matters most. For more information, please visit https://www.blueyonderdefense.com.