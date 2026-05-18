Estonia Expands Nationwide Public Warning Capabilities with Everbridge Cell Broadcast Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the next phase of Estonia’s nationwide public warning modernization initiative, adding end-to-end Cell Broadcast capabilities across government agencies and all three mobile network operators in the country.

The project represents the first planned deployment of a new microservices-based Cell Broadcast platform from Everbridge, designed to support scalable and resilient national public warning operations.

“Our ability to quickly inform people is improving significantly,” said Margo Klaos, Director General of the Estonian Rescue Board. “This technology was specifically designed to inform about threats: natural disasters, large-scale industrial accidents or military attacks. It can deliver threat information to smartphones in seconds, it works even in congested mobile networks, and the notification is designed to appear on the screen as a pop-up window in front of all other applications.”

The enhancement includes hybrid functionality combining Location-Based SMS (LB-SMS) and Cell Broadcast technologies to support faster, more targeted emergency communications during critical events.

“This marks an important next step in Estonia’s ongoing public warning modernization efforts,” said Mark Reeves, Senior Vice President of International Sales at Everbridge. “We are proud to support Estonia as it continues to strengthen its national alerting capabilities. This enhancement combines advanced Cell Broadcast technology with a new microservices-based architecture designed to help deliver faster, more resilient and more flexible emergency communications nationwide.”

Cell Broadcast technology enables authorities to send geographically targeted emergency alerts directly to mobile phones within seconds, even during periods of heavy network congestion. Unlike traditional SMS messaging, Cell Broadcast messages appear prominently on devices without requiring users to subscribe to a service or install a mobile application.

The enhancement is part of Estonia’s broader EE-ALARM initiative to modernize nationwide public warning capabilities.

Everbridge supports governments and mobile operators around the world in delivering fast, reliable public warnings during severe weather events, natural disasters, civil emergencies, and other critical incidents.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM™ is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.