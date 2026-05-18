Integral Ad Science Expands Meta Content Block Lists to Threads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral Ad Science (IAS), a global leader in media quality, today announced the expansion of its AI-driven Meta Content Block List optimization solution to Threads feed. This expansion of its Social Optimization solution provides advertisers with even greater brand protection and the ability to maximize their return on investment (ROI) on the rapidly growing social platform, which grew to over 400 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally in 2025.

In 2024, IAS was selected by Meta as the first provider to develop an independent optimization solution for its platforms. This latest expansion to Threads builds on IAS’s deep partnership with Meta, which includes Content Block List optimization and Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for ads on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels, and now Threads feed.

“Our AI-driven, content-level analysis empowers advertisers to drive performance and confidently scale their investments on social platforms with trusted, third-party, independent solutions,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We continue to innovate and deepen our relationships with global partners like Meta to provide end-to-end campaign support for advertisers, ensuring they can avoid unsuitable content and maximize their campaign effectiveness.”

The expansion of Content Block Lists to Threads feed provides global advertisers with:

Customized Control: Advertisers can align Content Block Lists with their unique brand suitability and contextual goals, including Custom Brand Segments designed for nuanced, brand specific protection, minimizing ad waste and reducing brand risk;

Advertisers can align Content Block Lists with their unique brand suitability and contextual goals, including Custom Brand Segments designed for nuanced, brand specific protection, minimizing ad waste and reducing brand risk; Automatic Protection: A simple one-time activation provides automatic protection against unsuitable content across Facebook and Instagram Feed, Reels, and now Threads. Advertisers benefit from an automatic hourly refresh of content, ensuring their protection keeps pace with the speed of social media;

A simple one-time activation provides automatic protection against unsuitable content across Facebook and Instagram Feed, Reels, and now Threads. Advertisers benefit from an automatic hourly refresh of content, ensuring their protection keeps pace with the speed of social media; Industry-Leading AI Classification: Powered by IAS’s proprietary Multimedia Understanding Model (MUM), IAS’s AI technology comprehensively analyzes content at a frame-by-frame level, combining image, audio, and text signals for the industry’s most precise and scrutinizing classification;

Powered by IAS’s proprietary Multimedia Understanding Model (MUM), IAS’s AI technology comprehensively analyzes content at a frame-by-frame level, combining image, audio, and text signals for the industry’s most precise and scrutinizing classification; Global Support: With support for 34 languages, advertisers can scale their brand safety and suitability strategy globally;

With support for 34 languages, advertisers can scale their brand safety and suitability strategy globally; Third-Party Validation: With Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement as part of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Meta, advertisers can validate that their Content Block Lists are working as intended and make in-flight optimizations to drive campaign suitability.

IAS is a long-standing partner for Meta to provide advertisers with independent transparency and control. In October 2024, IAS announced the launch of its first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta, after being selected as the primary provider to develop this optimization solution. Most recently, in October 2025, IAS launched Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Meta Threads and launched its AI-driven Contextual Category Reporting for Meta in June 2025.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.