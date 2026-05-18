ISG to Study Services Ecosystem for Guidewire Insurance Platform

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers that help insurance enterprises adopt and optimize the Guidewire core insurance platform through consulting, platform implementation, AI accelerators and cloud-based transformation services.

Insurers are no longer looking solely for implementation partners; they are looking for strategic transformation partners. Providers are defining how successful insurers can be in their efforts to modernize operations and create measurable business value. Share

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens® report, called Guidewire Services Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in October 2026. The report will cover companies offering comprehensive Guidewire services to help property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations create maximum value from the platform.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use the report’s insights to evaluate their current vendor relationships, identify potential new engagements and compare available offerings. ISG advisors will use the research to guide clients through increasingly complex transformation and platform investment decisions.

As insurers modernize core systems and migrate to cloud platforms, Guidewire has become an important digital transformation tool to improve agility, accelerate product launches and address complex business challenges. Enterprises are seeking providers that can manage the full lifecycle of Guidewire engagements, from strategy and implementation to ongoing optimization. They place a high priority on provider capabilities in Guidewire Cloud adoption, data-driven decision-making and integration with broader insurance technology ecosystems.

“Insurers are no longer looking solely for implementation partners; they are looking for strategic transformation partners,” said Iain Fisher, director at ISG. “Providers that combine deep Guidewire expertise with cloud, AI, data and ecosystem capabilities are increasingly defining how successful insurers can be in their efforts to modernize operations, improve customer responsiveness and create measurable business value.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 Guidewire service providers. In collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will evaluate the provider landscape and produce a quadrant reflecting the Guidewire services enterprises are prioritizing most as they pursue modernization and cloud transformation initiatives:

Guidewire Services, evaluating providers delivering end-to-end capabilities across consulting, implementation, integration, cloud enablement and managed services for Guidewire platforms.

A report produced from the study will cover the global Guidewire services market and examine products and services available globally. ISG analyst Manav Deep Sachdeva will serve as the author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Guidewire service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2026 ISG Provider Lens evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data capturing real-world enterprise feedback on specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.