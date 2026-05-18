Teledyne Energetics US Announces Production Awards and Launch of New Arm & Fire Module for One-Way-Attack UAS Platforms

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Energetics US, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has announced initial production contract awards totaling more than $5 million from multiple Drone Dominance Program participants for its newly released Arm & Fire Module.

The module features the Exploding Foil Initiator (EFI)-based Blue Chip® detonator and is designed to support one-way-attack unmanned aircraft system (UAS) platforms. Teledyne anticipates additional follow-on opportunities as domestic and international one-way-attack UAS programs expand.

The Arm & Fire Module is a compact initiation subsystem that supports a broad range of Low Energy Exploding Foil Initiator (LEEFI)-based initiation components and integrates advanced high-voltage switching technology from Teledyne’s Solidtron™ family. Built on a proven architecture, the module is engineered for high reliability and safety in demanding operating environments. It can be delivered as a standalone subsystem or as an integrated solution paired with Teledyne LEEFI initiators—providing a dependable, cost-effective option for unmanned platforms where size, weight, power, and cost are critical.

“Our newly released Arm & Fire Module is a great demonstration of our fast to market agility, innovation and ability to design product to scale while maintaining architectural reliability and technological pedigree carried from decades of experience,” said Val Zarov, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne Energetics US.

Designed for modular integration and production scalability, the Arm & Fire Module supports rapid adoption across a range of platform configurations and program objectives. The solution is available now for qualified customers and program partners.

About Teledyne Energetics US

Teledyne Energetics US, an integral part of Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics, is comprised of Teledyne Energetics, Teledyne Qioptiq Electronic Solutions, and Teledyne Reynolds. Together, these businesses deliver highly reliable energetics, electronic solutions, and precision components for mission‑critical defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.TeledyneEnergetics.com.

About Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics

Teledyne Aerospace & Defense Electronics segment offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet the most demanding requirements, in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet the current and emerging needs of key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar and surveillance, satellite communications, air and space, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.TeledyneADE.com.