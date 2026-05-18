Ameriprise Financial Receives 2026 Halo Award for Best Direct Service Initiative By Engage for Good

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has been named a recipient of the 2026 Gold Halo Award for Best Direct Service Initiative by Engage for Good, recognizing the firm’s philanthropic partnership with Angel Foundation™, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides relief to adults with cancer and their loved ones. The Halo Awards honor the most innovative and effective initiatives between companies and nonprofits that deliver measurable social impact. Ameriprise was recognized for its support of Angel Foundation’s Financial Care Program, which provides personalized financial education, planning and guidance designed to help individuals and families reduce the financial stress and uncertainty that often accompany cancer diagnosis.

Angel Foundation’s Financial Care Program offers one-on-one financial planning sessions, workshops and on-demand learning modules designed to help cancer patients manage debt, build budgets and plan for immediate and long-term financial needs. Ameriprise supports the program through philanthropic funding and by providing pro bono Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) volunteers who help individuals and families facing cancer take greater control of their finances so they can focus on their health and recovery.

“Angel Foundation’s Financial Care Program is about helping people feel more in control when so much feels uncertain,” said Jennifer Jones, Vice President of Community Relations at Ameriprise Financial. “By combining financial support with the time and talent of our advisors and employees, we are able to make a meaningful difference for individuals and families facing cancer – and we’re honored this work is being recognized.”

“The commitment and support of Ameriprise and their volunteers is transformational for our clients,” said Dave Becker, President and CEO of Angel Foundation. “This partnership demonstrates the powerful role financial planning can play in helping families navigate life-altering challenges. We’re proud to be recognized alongside Ameriprise for a program that truly changes lives.”

To date, Angel Foundation’s Financial Care Program has served more than 1,300 families with essential programming through workshop sessions and pro bono financial advice led by Ameriprise employees and advisors with a CFP® designation, helping reduce anxiety, improve financial stability, and enable patients to focus more fully on their health, recovery, and quality of life.

For more information about The 2026 Halo Awards, visit engageforgood.com.

About Engage for Good

For more than two decades, Engage for Good (EFG) has been the trusted home for corporate and nonprofit leaders building partnerships that deliver real results. EFG has equipped leaders shaping cause marketing and nonprofit partnership strategy with the connections, best practices and community they need to build high-impact partnerships that drive both business and social value. With a community of over 19,000 impact leaders, EFG’s programs include the annual Engage for Good Conference, The Halo Awards, membership for impact professionals, and consulting services for nonprofits and companies. Learn more at engageforgood.com.

About Angel Foundation™

Angel Foundation™ is a Twin Cities-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has helped meet the needs of adults with cancer and their families since 2001. Angel Foundation™ offers relief through financial assistance, education, and emotional and social support programs. Since its founding, Angel Foundation™ has distributed more than $16 million in emergency financial assistance and provided over 62,000 program services to adults with cancer in the 15-county Twin Cities metro area, as well as St. Louis and Olmsted counties, and St. Croix County (WI).

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports more than 8,000 nonprofits globally. The company also has a longstanding commitment to volunteerism. Each year, the firm’s employees are eligible for the eight hours of paid time off to volunteer. In 2025, Ameriprise volunteers collectively contributed more than 50,000 hours to nonprofits in communities across the country.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 130 years1. With extensive investment advice, global asset management capabilities and insurance solutions, and a nationwide network of more than 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

1 Company founded June 29, 1894.

The Halo Award for Best Direct Service Initiative recognizes partnerships and initiatives between companies and nonprofits that deliver measurable social impact. Ameriprise Financial was recognized for their partnership with Angel Foundation™, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that provides relief to adults with cancer. Award winners were evaluated between January and March 2026 and were selected by a panel of judges based on their innovative approach to delivering services; inclusion and accessibility; thoughtful community engagement; and potential for sustainable, long-term impact. Ameriprise paid a fee to be evaluated or but did not pay a fee to publicly cite the results. For more information: https://engageforgood.com/halo-awards/.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization’s initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Securities offered by Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

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