Klarna Partners with EZContacts to Bring Flexible Payments to Vision Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is now available on EZContacts. This partnership gives U.S. customers a new way to pay for sunglasses, contact lenses, and prescription eyewear.

Vision care is a plannable expense. Contacts run out, prescriptions change, and frames wear down. Yet vision care remains one of the few categories where the default payment method is a credit card. Through this partnership, EZContacts customers can now choose from Klarna's full suite of payment options at checkout. This includes pay in full, pay in 30 days interest-free, pay in four interest-free installments, or longer-term financing.

"Our partnership with EZContacts demonstrates Klarna's commitment to expanding into specialized retail verticals where consumers expect flexibility without compromise,” said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “Vision care is a planned purchase, and customers value the ability to manage costs through structured payments rather than traditional credit."

"EZContacts has always put the customer first. We carry a large range of high-quality contact lenses, eyewear, and sunglasses, and we operate on razor-thin margins to keep them accessible," said Rafael Sarim Oezdemir, Head of Growth at EZContacts. "Partnering with Klarna is a natural extension of that commitment. It gives our customers honest, transparent payment options at checkout, with no hidden fees. That way, they can get the eyewear they need, when they need it."

Klarna's payment options are available now to EZContacts customers in the United States.

About Klarna:

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About EZContacts:

Founded in 2005, EZContacts is a leading online retailer of prescription eyewear, designer sunglasses, and contact lenses. Over 5 million customers trust EZContacts to find authentic designer eyewear at unbeatable prices. With more than 50,000 products in their inventory from 300+ brands, EZContacts offers one of the largest selections of authentic eyewear online, backed by over 500,000 verified customer reviews.

Category: Partnership News