Ford Energy and EDF power solutions North America Announce Five-Year Framework Agreement for Up to 20 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems

DEARBORN, Mich. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ford Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, and EDF power solutions North America, an entity of the EDF Group, today announced the signing of a five-year framework agreement under which EDF power solutions will have the ability to procure up to 4 gigawatt hours (GWh) of DC Block battery energy storage systems (BESS) annually, representing a total potential volume of up to 20 GWh over the term of the agreement.

The framework agreement positions Ford Energy as a key BESS supplier for EDF power solutions’ growing portfolio of grid-scale energy storage projects across the United States. Deliveries under the agreement are expected to begin in 2028.

The agreement underscores the scale of demand emerging for domestically supplied, utility-grade energy storage and reflects both companies’ commitment to accelerating the deployment of reliable, long-duration storage infrastructure that strengthens the U.S. power grid.

“This agreement with EDF power solutions validates the market’s need for a BESS supplier that combines industrial-scale manufacturing discipline with full lifecycle accountability,” said Lisa Drake, president, Ford Energy. “We are not simply delivering hardware. We are delivering the kind of predictable quality and long-term operational confidence that grid operators and large-scale developers require. Ford Energy was purpose-built to serve customers who cannot afford uncertainty in their energy storage supply chain.”

“As we continue to expand our energy storage portfolio, supply chain reliability and product quality are paramount,” said Tristan Grimbert, CEO, EDF power solutions North America. “Ford Energy’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and its rigorous approach to traceability and lifecycle support align with the standards we hold across our portfolio. This framework agreement gives us the supply visibility and product confidence we need to execute at the pace the energy transition demands.”

The Ford Energy DC Block is a standardized, 20-foot containerized energy storage system with a rated capacity of 5.45 MWh per unit. The system utilizes 512 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic cells and is available in 2-hour and 4-hour discharge configurations, with an operating voltage range of 1,040–1,500 VDC and integrated liquid-cooled thermal management. The DC Block is designed for utility-scale applications including frequency regulation, voltage support, energy arbitrage, peak load shifting, demand response, backup power, and microgrid integration.

About Ford Energy

Ford Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, will assemble battery energy storage systems in the United States for utility-scale, data center, and commercial and industrial customers. Built on a century of manufacturing experience, Ford Energy applies Ford’s proven industrial scale to the energy storage market. Ford Energy’s operations will span full battery cell manufacturing – including production of electrode coils – and assembly of modules and containers, plus sales and service support. Learn more at FordEnergy.com.

About EDF power solutions North America

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power ​and electricity transmission solutions.

In North America, EDF power solutions has been providing energy solutions throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico since 1987 as a market-leading independent power producer and service provider, serving utilities, corporations, industries, communities, institutions, and investors with reliable, low-carbon energy solutions to meet growing demand.

From developing and building scalable wind (onshore and offshore), solar, storage (battery and pumped storage hydropower), smart EV charging, microgrids, green hydrogen, and transmission projects, to maximizing performance and profitability through skilled operations, maintenance and innovative asset optimization, our teams deliver expert solutions along the entire value chain—from origination to commercial operation. Our portfolio consists of 26 gigawatts of developed projects and 17 gigawatts under service contracts.

EDF power solutions is an entity of the EDF Group, a world leader in power production. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

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