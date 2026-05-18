Centric Brands and Claire's Announce Strategic Licensing Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC, a leading global lifestyle brand collective, and Claire’s, a category-defining retailer for teens and tweens at the intersection of jewelry, fashion accessories, and piercing experiences, in partnership with Ames Watson, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement to expand the Claire’s brand into new categories and more than 7,000 additional retail touch points across North America. The partnership represents a key milestone in Ames Watson’s strategy to scale Claire’s beyond its core retail footprint of 900+ owned locations and build a more diversified, multi-channel growth platform.

"We have cherished our long-standing relationship with Claire’s, and we are thrilled to be taking our collaboration to the next level." Share

Centric Brands will scale Claire's presence across major retail partners including Walmart, Kohl's, and CVS – spanning more than 7,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada. Centric Brands will partner with Claire's to develop an exclusive collection of trend-driven assortments across multiple categories, including Cosmetics, Jewelry, Hair Accessories, Stationery, Bags, and Novelty Items. Additionally, Centric Brands will spearhead expansion into additional retailers and categories across Apparel, Accessories, Home, and Sleepwear.

It opens the door for Centric Brands and Claire's to leverage Centric’s relationships with entertainment studios and other IP holders, bringing co-branded licensed products to shop-in-shop and wholesale channels.

"This partnership marks an important step in Claire’s evolution into a true multi-channel brand platform,” says Lawrence Berger, Co-founder and Partner at Ames Watson. “By expanding our presence beyond our own stores, we’re able to meet consumers wherever they shop, while continuing to invest in the in-store experiences that define the brand, like ear piercing."

“We are proud to partner with Ames Watson and Claire's on this exclusive licensing agreement, which reflects Centric Brands' ability to scale beloved brands across multiple retail channels and categories," said Alex Fogelson, EVP, Division Head at Centric Brands. "We have cherished our long-standing relationship with Claire’s, and we are thrilled to be taking our collaboration to the next level. This partnership will provide more opportunities for consumers to connect with the beloved Claire’s brand across even more retail touchpoints."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between Centric Brands and Ames Watson to scale Claire's as a multi-channel brand through expanded distribution, strategic licensing partnerships, and consistent brand storytelling across every consumer touchpoint.

About Centric Brands LLC

Centric Brands LLC is a leading global lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, GAP®, Faherty®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, Joe’s Jeans® and Off-White® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, UGG®, and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, GAME 7®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Avirex®, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Taste Beauty®, and Vingino® and operates joint venture brands; Eastside Golf®, Favorite Daughter®, Jennifer Fisher®, John Elliott®, and Palm Tree Crew®. The Company’s products are sold globally through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Holland, Montreal, Milan, Toronto, and including 15 sourcing locations throughout Asia. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Claire’s

Claire's is a fashion brand with a mission to become an inspiring playground for modern girlhood. With more than 60 years of cultural relevance and over 131 million ears pierced to-date, Claire's is the leading destination for first piercings and the core memories unlocked with these experiences. Today, the brand connects with Claire's girls through trending products, immersive in-store experiences and a strong point of view on what's next - creating a space where individuality shines and memories are made. For more information and to find a store near you, visit claires.com.

About Ames Watson

Founded by Lawrence Berger and Tom Ripley in 2018, Ames Watson is a privately held holding company based in Columbia, Md., which purchases, transforms and partners with companies to create long-term value. Ames Watson has an annual revenue of over $2 billion. Brands owned or invested in by Ames Watson include Claire’s, Lids, LidsU, Champion, South Moon Under, Mitchell & Ness, Ebbets Field, Zygo, Hungry, and Margaux.