Baker Tilly Collaborates With HubSync to Modernize Tax Service Delivery Through AI-Enabled Workflows

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baker Tilly, a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, announces a collaboration with HubSync, a workflow automation and client collaboration platform designed for accounting firms, to enhance how tax services are delivered across the firm’s middle-market client base.

The collaboration is part of Baker Tilly’s continued investment in modernizing the tax engagement experience through more standardized, connected and AI-enabled workflows. By consolidating and advancing to a more unified digital environment, the firm is improving collaboration, increasing visibility across engagements and simplifying how clients interact with Baker Tilly throughout the tax lifecycle.

“Our clients expect timely insight, greater transparency, and a more seamless experience working with their advisors,” said Baker Tilly Managing Principal – Tax & Tax Advisory Lynette Stolarzyk. “This collaboration strengthens how we combine technology, data and professional expertise to deliver a more connected and responsive tax experience. AI is helping our professionals spend less time on administrative processes and more time focused on strategic guidance and client service.”

Through the collaboration, Baker Tilly will implement HubSync’s platform to support workflow management, document collaboration, digital approvals and centralized engagement visibility across its tax practice. The platform’s AI-enabled capabilities will help streamline administrative work, improve consistency across engagements and create greater capacity for advisory-focused work.

“Accounting firms are rethinking how services are delivered as client expectations continue to evolve,” said HubSync Founder and CEO John McGowan. “Baker Tilly is taking a thoughtful approach to modernizing the tax experience in ways that strengthen collaboration, improve transparency and support the expertise their professionals bring to clients every day. We are proud to collaborate with Baker Tilly on this transformation.”

The collaboration reflects Baker Tilly’s broader focus on combining deep industry expertise, integrated delivery and intelligent technology to better serve middle-market clients. The greatest value comes from pairing AI-enabled capabilities with the expertise and judgment of its tax professionals. As the firm continues expanding these capabilities across its service lines, it remains focused on delivering governed, transparent and client-centered solutions that reinforce trust, accountability and professional judgment while helping clients operate with greater confidence, agility and insight.

About Baker Tilly (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations and professional standards. Baker Tilly US, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services to their clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP, trading as Baker Tilly, are independent members of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 50,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $6.8 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About HubSync

HubSync is an AI-powered, end-to-end client collaboration and automation platform built exclusively for CPA firms. HubSync unifies client portals, engagement letter management, document collection, e-signatures, e-filing, billing, and workflow automation into a single integrated system — eliminating the need for multiple disconnected software tools. HubSync serves mid-market and top accounting firms, helping managing partners, tax leaders, and client-facing staff deliver exceptional client experiences while expanding firm margins. Visit HubSync.com or join us at LinkedIn.