Leifer Properties and Endeavor Capital Enter Jacksonville with Acquisition of Small-Bay Industrial Asset with IOS Component

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leifer Properties and Endeavor Capital announced the acquisition of a 29,040-square-foot small-bay industrial asset located at 4850 Collins Road in Jacksonville, Florida. The property includes a fully fenced and secured outdoor storage yard (IOS), a highly sought-after feature among service-oriented industrial users.

The acquisition marks the partnership’s entry into the Jacksonville market and reflects a targeted strategy focused on functional, in demand industrial assets in high-growth Sunbelt markets.

The asset was acquired with in place rents below current market levels, providing a clear path to mark-to-market through lease-up and renewals. Combined with the property’s secured IOS yard component, the partnership believes the asset is well positioned to capture sustained tenant demand and rental growth.

Jacksonville continues to benefit from strong population growth, port-driven logistics activity, and a constrained pipeline of new small-bay development. Assets with integrated outdoor storage remain structurally undersupplied, supporting high occupancy and favorable leasing dynamics.

“We’re focused on assets where functionality drives demand and where we can create value through execution,” said Jonathan Mazzarella, Founder of Endeavor Capital. “Small-bay product with secured IOS is one of the most supply-constrained segments in industrial today, and this asset offers a clear mark-to-market opportunity.”

“Our typical acquisition threshold is $10 million and above, but we’ll selectively go below that when we’re entering a new market,” Mazzarella added.

Max Leifer added that the acquisition aligns with the firm’s continued conviction in supply-constrained small bay industrial assets: “This acquisition is exactly the type of deal we look for: well-located industrial with strong fundamentals in a market where supply remains limited. We were able to acquire the property off market at a compelling basis, with below-market rents that provide meaningful upside over time.”

Leifer Properties and Endeavor Capital continue to pursue similar opportunities across the Southeast and Midwest, with a focus on assets where active management and leasing execution can unlock meaningful value.