Booz Allen and Anduril Partner to Deploy C2, Cyber, and Zero Trust Capabilities on Menace and Lattice

MCLEAN, Va. & COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Anduril today announced that Booz Allen’s mission software and cyber capabilities now run on Anduril’s Menace compute and communications systems and are integrated with Anduril’s Lattice software.

The partnership and integrations announced today extend Booz Allen and Anduril's collaboration into capability areas where the DoW has signaled clear demand and where peer and near-peer competitors are increasingly contesting U.S. forces. Share

Operators at the tactical edge need situational awareness, full spectrum cyber access and RF effects, and an accredited security posture on unified compute they can carry into forward areas. These capabilities have historically lived on separate stacks, with separate accreditation paths. On Menace, they now run together.

Booz Allen’s Sit(x) ® is optimized to run on Menace, providing a shared coordination layer across mission partners. It connects Lattice users with TAK-based and other partner systems, enabling coalition teams to share situational awareness information without requiring a common architecture across all partners or new end user training.

is optimized to run on Menace, providing a shared coordination layer across mission partners. It connects Lattice users with TAK-based and other partner systems, enabling coalition teams to share situational awareness information without requiring a common architecture across all partners or new end user training. Booz Allen Dynamic Effects Tasking System (DETS) runs on Menace as a Lattice-integrated application, enabling operators to task and execute cyber and RF effects within the same system used for the rest of their C2 workflows. This integration removes the need to move between separate tools to identify, task, and act on targets.

Booz Allen’s Zero Trust solutions run on Menace to provide policy enforcement, logging, and security controls across all applications on the system. This integration gives teams a secure deployable environment and enables a simpler accreditation process.

All three integrations are live today and will be demonstrated at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa.

Together, these integrated solutions enhance Menace’s foundation for mission software, cyber operations, and secure communications. Teams can rapidly deploy, operate, and secure their mission systems globally without the need to integrate multiple disparate products.

Booz Allen and Anduril have collaborated for six years, including the fielding of Booz Allen's EdgeXtend™, built on Anduril's Voyager edge hardware systems. The partnership and integrations announced today extend that work into C2, cyber and RF effects, and zero trust – capability areas where the DoW has signaled clear demand and where peer and near-peer competitors are increasingly contesting U.S. forces.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is an advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company employs approximately 31,600 people and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more: www.boozallen.com

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a leading defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology at scale. For more information: www.anduril.com

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