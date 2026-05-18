Allegiant Selects Navan as Employee Travel Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered travel and expense management platform, today announced that Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) has selected Navan as its internal platform for employee business travel management.

Allegiant will use Navan to coordinate and manage company-related travel for employees, including flight crews and team members traveling for training, temporary work assignments and operational support needs across the airline’s network. The platform is intended solely for internal employee travel and is not a customer-facing product or booking service.

As a growing airline with operations spanning dozens of markets, Allegiant regularly coordinates employee travel to support training, maintenance, operational readiness and network coverage. By implementing Navan, the company aims to streamline internal travel logistics, reduce manual coordination and improve the overall experience for employees traveling on company business.

“When evaluating solutions for our employee business travel needs, we were looking for a platform that could support the complexity and pace of an airline operation, while also improving the user experience for our team members,” said Travis Schwieder, Vice President of the Operations Control Center at Allegiant. “Navan provides a more efficient and intuitive way for employees to manage company travel, particularly for operational assignments and training-related travel.”

The decision to adopt Navan was driven by several operational priorities, including:

Expanded Travel Access: Providing employees with streamlined access to flight and hotel inventory for company business travel.

Providing employees with streamlined access to flight and hotel inventory for company business travel. Modernized Internal Booking Tools: Replacing manual and fragmented travel coordination processes with a centralized self-service platform.

Replacing manual and fragmented travel coordination processes with a centralized self-service platform. Integrated Payment and Expense Support: Simplifying the handling of authorized travel expenses associated with employee business travel.

“Airlines manage highly dynamic employee travel needs behind the scenes every day,” said Michael Sindicich, President of Navan. “We’re proud to support Allegiant with technology that helps simplify internal travel operations and improve the experience for employees traveling on behalf of the company.”

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.