Pyxis Group and Principia Consulting Form Strategic Joint Venture to Expand Global Advisory and Technology Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyxis Group and Principia Consulting today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture to jointly serve the global commodity and energy markets. The partnership brings together two highly specialized firms whose capabilities are designed to complement each other. This joint venture creates a combined offering that addresses the full spectrum of what commodity trading firms, energy companies, and financial institutions need to compete and grow.

For Pyxis Group, the partnership builds on a strong foundation in business transformation, mergers and acquisitions, business transformation, organizational change management, and artificial intelligence. Pyxis brings particular depth in the midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, where the firm has advised on acquisitions and divestitures of assets, businesses, and trading operations across refining, terminaling, distribution, and supply and trading. That M&A experience, combined with Pyxis’s operational transformation capabilities, gives clients a partner who understands not just how to buy and sell businesses but how to integrate, optimize, and grow them once the deal is done.

For Principia Consulting, the partnership reflects the firm’s standing as one of the most respected CTRM implementation specialists in the global commodity markets. Principia is recognized as a leading implementation partner for Aspect, with exceptional strength in the energy, agricultural, soft commodities, and metals trading sectors where the platform is most widely deployed. The firm’s expertise extends across Openlink Endur, RightAngle, and Allegro as well, positioning it as one of the most broadly capable CTRM implementation firms serving global commodity markets today. The addition of RightAngle to Principia’s platform portfolio further strengthens the joint venture’s ability to serve clients in the liquid hydrocarbons, refined products, and midstream sectors where RightAngle is the system of choice for many of the world’s largest energy companies.

Together, the two firms offer clients a seamless solution from strategy through execution, covering operating model design, system selection, full CTRM implementation, middle office build, organizational change management, and AI-enabled trade lifecycle automation.

“The commodity and energy markets have never been more complex, and clients are telling us they need a partner who can do more than one thing well. Principia’s Aspect capability in the ags and metals space is genuinely best in class, and their breadth across Endur, RightAngle, and Allegro means we can now offer clients a fully integrated advisory and implementation solution anywhere in the world. RightAngle is highly relevant to our midstream and downstream oil and gas clients in North America and having Principia’s implementation depth on that platform alongside Pyxis’s M&A and transformation expertise is a very powerful combination. Include our organizational change management capability to help teams adopt and embrace new systems and ways of working, the combined offering becomes something clients simply have not been able to access from a single partner before.”

Matt Flanagan, Partner, Pyxis Group

“Principia has built its reputation by going deep where others go broad. We have invested heavily in Aspect, Endur, RightAngle, and other CTRMs because those are the platforms that power some of the most important commodity trading businesses in the world, and our clients expect us to know them inside out. The breadth of our platform coverage, combined with Pyxis’s core advisory capabilities spanning M&A, business transformation, and organizational change management means we can now serve clients across a far wider range of sectors and geographies than either firm could reach alone. This is a partnership built around what clients actually need, and we are very excited about what it will deliver.”

Doug Gyani, CEO and Founder, Principia Consulting

The joint venture materially expands the geographic reach available to clients of both firms. Principia brings established offices in Dubai, Singapore, and India, serving a client base that spans Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Pyxis Group brings deep North American and European market presence, with specialized experience across the midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors that is highly relevant to clients across the Gulf region and Southeast Asia. Together, the firms cover every major commodity trading hub in the world.

Principia clients will gain direct access to Pyxis’s M&A capabilities for acquisitions and divestitures, business transformation, organizational change management, and AI-driven process innovation at the earliest stages of any technology or operating model engagement. Pyxis clients will benefit from Principia’s platform depth and global implementation track record, particularly in markets where ASPECT, Endur, RightAngle, and Allegro are most widely deployed.

About Pyxis Group

Pyxis Group is a specialist advisory firm serving the global commodity and energy markets. The firm advises trading companies, energy businesses, and financial institutions across mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, business process optimization, business transformation, organizational change management, and artificial intelligence. Pyxis has deep expertise in the midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors, with a strong track record advising on the acquisition and divestiture of trading operations, terminaling assets, refining businesses, and distribution networks. Pyxis is known for a practitioner-led approach that brings real trading and markets experience to every engagement.

For more information on Pyxis Group, please visit PyxisAdvisory.com

About Principia Consulting

Principia Consulting is a leading CTRM implementation and commodity markets technology firm recognized as one of the foremost specialists in ASPECT deployments globally, with particular strength in the agricultural, soft commodities, and metals trading sectors. Founded by Doug Gyani, the firm’s implementation expertise spans ASPECT, Openlink Endur, RightAngle, and Allegro, among other leading platforms. With offices in Dubai, Singapore, and India and a client base spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Principia brings deep platform expertise, sector knowledge, and a proven track record of delivering complex, large-scale trading system implementations on time and at scale.

For more information on Principia Consulting, please visit Principia-Consulting.com