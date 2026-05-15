First Colony Mortgage Becomes One of the First Lenders in the Nation to Fully Deploy AI-Powered Mortgage Technology with Tidalwave

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Colony Mortgage (firstcolonymortgage.com) today announced it has become one of the first mortgage lenders in the country to fully deploy Tidalwave (Tidalwave.com), a next-generation AI-powered point-of-sale platform, across its entire loan officer and operations teams. The move marks a defining moment — not just for First Colony Mortgage, but for the mortgage industry as a whole.

While most lenders still rely on manual processes, disconnected systems, and outdated borrower experiences, First Colony Mortgage is operating on an entirely different level. Tidalwave’s platform unifies every part of the mortgage process — from initial application to closing — in a single intelligent environment. Borrowers get a seamless digital experience. Loan officers get real-time data and AI-powered tools. Operations teams get automated workflows that eliminate the bottlenecks that slow closings down.

At the heart of the platform is Solo, Tidalwave’s proprietary AI assistant built specifically for the mortgage industry. Solo isn’t a general-purpose chatbot — it’s a purpose-built mortgage intelligence engine that handles document review, flags missing conditions, runs dual automated underwriting (DU and LPA) within seconds of application completion, verifies income through Argyle and assets through Plaid, and communicates with borrowers in real time. Every action is transparent, reviewable, and integrated directly with Encompass and Optimal Blue.

For homebuyers, the difference is felt immediately. Applications are faster. Communication is clearer. The process that once felt opaque and stressful becomes guided, responsive, and human — supported by technology that works behind the scenes so the people in front of it can focus on what matters most.

“The mortgage industry has been stuck in a manual loop for decades, but Tidalwave’s Solo is the leap forward we’ve been waiting for. Using AI Assist for our file checks has turned a manual process into a real-time workflow. It’s hallucination-free, agentic, and deeply integrated with all vendors as well as Fannie and Freddie, giving my team an advanced capability that was previously impossible. This isn’t a tech upgrade; it’s a competitive advantage that allows us to scale exponentially.”

— Corey Shelly, Chairman, First Colony Mortgage

First Colony Mortgage’s full deployment followed a structured pilot rollout, with branches onboarding in phases and receiving hands-on training and dedicated support. The platform is now live for all new loan applications company-wide, with ongoing weekly training resources available to every team member.

The partnership also expands First Colony Mortgage’s ability to serve a broader and more diverse base of borrowers. Tidalwave supports fully translated Spanish-language applications — including the landing page, application, and all follow-up communications — and offers flexible referral link tools that allow loan officers to build custom borrower pathways for partners, real estate agents, and community campaigns.

“Tidalwave brings a lot of efficiencies not only to our sales team but to our operations teams. It is exciting to see how many advantages it can give our teams. They are constantly evolving to meet our needs and have an awesome support and development group.”

— Nick Christensen, Chief Technology Product Officer, First Colony Mortgage

As the mortgage industry faces growing pressure to modernize, First Colony Mortgage’s early adoption of Tidalwave positions it as a lender built for what’s next — one that combines the personal service homebuyers deserve with the technology infrastructure that makes it possible to deliver it at scale.

About First Colony Mortgage

First Colony Mortgage has been opening doors to homeownership since 1984. As a direct lender offering conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, reverse, and down payment assistance lending solutions, we bring clarity and confidence to every step — because we don’t just close loans. We open doors.

About Tidalwave

Tidalwave is an AI-powered point-of-sale mortgage platform built to modernize the lending experience for loan officers, borrowers, and operations teams. Powered by its proprietary AI assistant Solo, Tidalwave integrates with Encompass, Optimal Blue, Argyle, Plaid, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac to deliver a smarter, faster, more borrower-centric mortgage process. Learn more at tidalwave.com.