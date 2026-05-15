Xsolla Partners With Tenjin to Connect Web Shop Revenue With Mobile Marketing Performance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced a new server-to-server (S2S) integration with Tenjin, a mobile measurement and analytics platform trusted by more than 30,000 apps worldwide.

The integration connects Web Shop purchase data directly to Tenjin's attribution and analytics platform, giving developers a complete view of player lifetime value (LTV) and return on ad spend (ROAS) across both in-app and web transactions. For studios running direct-to-consumer web shops alongside their mobile games, the integration closes a gap that has made it difficult to tie off-platform revenue back to the marketing spend that drove it.

For mobile game studios, the challenge has never been building a Web Shop, it's been knowing whether it's working. Marketing budgets are allocated based on where revenue can be measured, and until now, Web Shop transactions have existed entirely outside that picture. Revenue was real, yet its connection to any specific campaign, channel, or user acquisition spend was invisible. That gap has made it difficult for studios to justify scaling their D2C efforts, even when the economics were clearly favorable.

This integration closes that loop. By routing Web Shop purchase events into Tenjin as S2S events and attributing them to the correct install source, studios gain a single, accurate view of how every marketing dollar is performing across both app store and web. The result is cleaner unit economics, more defensible budget decisions, and a growth model built on complete data rather than assumptions.

Developers using the integration can:

See complete player LTV – with Web Shop purchases factored in alongside in-app revenue

Predict long-term player value earlier and more accurately by feeding Web Shop revenue directly into Tenjin's LTV prediction models

Make confident budget decisions based on unified ROAS data, rather than stitching together reports from separate systems

The integration works by sending Web Shop purchase events to Tenjin as S2S events, which are then attributed to the correct install source. No coding is required. Developers can activate it directly through their Xsolla Publisher Account and Tenjin dashboard, making it accessible to studios of any size.

"Developers build Web Shops to keep more of what they earn. This integration makes sure they can actually measure that. When Web Shop revenue flows into Tenjin alongside in-app data, studios get a clear picture of their unit economics and can put budget behind the campaigns that deliver healthy margins. This is the type of visibility that drives better decisions," said Roman Garbar, Marketing Director at Tenjin.

"Web Shops have moved from an emerging opportunity to a proven growth channel – and the developers winning right now are the ones treating them as a core part of their business, not an afterthought. More than 700 studios have launched Web Shops on our platform because the economics are compelling. Integrating that revenue data with best-in-class measurement tools like Tenjin is the next step in making sure developers have everything they need to scale confidently," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla.

The Tenjin S2S integration is available now through the Xsolla Publisher Account. To learn more, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Tenjin

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Tenjin

Tenjin helps fast-growing mobile publishers scale with simple, powerful advertising measurement. For a flat $200/month, you get full access to all features - no hidden fees and can cancel anytime. The all‑inclusive suite includes attribution, LTV prediction, cost aggregation, and more. Trusted by 30,000+ apps and thousands of partners, Tenjin has been driving results since its Y Combinator graduation in 2014.

For more information, visit tenjin.com