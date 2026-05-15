AstroNova Agrees to Settlement Regarding MTEX Acquisition

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a leading innovator in specialized print technology solutions, today announced that on May 15, 2026, Effort Premier Solutions Lda., Elói Ferreira, Atlantiprestígio, AstroNova Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda. and AstroNova Inc. entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement to terminate the arbitration and related proceedings between all parties, and to mutually discharge all liabilities arising from the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), the Transitional Management Agreement (TMA), and the related Lease Agreement, pursuant to which AstroNova Portugal, Unipessoal, Lda. purchased MTEX New Solution, S.A. from Effort Premium Solutions, Lda.

About AstroNova, Inc.

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT) is a global provider of printing technologies serving regulated and industrial markets. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes, and services solutions that enable customers to identify, track, and communicate essential product and safety information across a wide range of applications and media. AstroNova supports customers by enabling safety, accuracy and durability for flightdeck communications, medical device and healthcare products, essential chemical products, and mission-critical industrial components, while ensuring compliance with local and regional regulatory requirements.

The Product Identification segment delivers end-to-end marking and identification solutions, including hardware, software, and consumables for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. These solutions are used across labels, flexible packaging, corrugated, and industrial substrates, where durability, traceability, and compliance are essential.

The Aerospace segment is a global leader in providing products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition, including flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. For more information please visit: www.astronovainc.com.