Valid Systems Launches Integration on Snowflake AI Data Cloud to Power Fraud Decisioning for Financial Institutions

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valid Systems, the AI powered account risk and transaction decisioning company, today announced the launch of a data integration on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, that enables financial institutions to deploy AI and machine learning models directly within the Snowflake cloud environment for instantaneous decision making and deposit fraud mitigation. With this integration any organization currently using Snowflake will be able to gain access to Valid Systems’ offerings, eliminating the friction of traditional data migration and the implementation processes.

Valid Systems will leverage Snowflake's machine learning containers, processing complex machine learning models at the speed and scale required by the largest financial institutions across the country. Valid Systems has the scale to implement the new technology as it already processes more than 70 million transactions monthly, guaranteeing over $6 billion in immediately available funds every month, and enables 24/7 decisioning across entire portfolios of accounts and millions of customers.

All decision making across the Snowflake integration will have data security and enterprise-grade data governance provided by Snowflake infrastructure. Every decisioning event is backed by a comprehensive audit trail, providing compliance teams with the defensibility and transparency required in today's regulatory environment. As top down mandates from banks require compliance teams to better automate processes, the need for speed with defensibility becomes essential. This validation allows financial institutions to have both.

"What makes our approach truly differentiated is the depth of intelligence behind every decision," said Mike Ring, Chief Technology Officer of Valid Systems. "We pair every transaction with a rich set of behavioral features, so our models see the full picture, not just the transaction in isolation. Snowflake provides the horsepower for us to process that volume of data in real time, allowing us to bring sophisticated risk intelligence to financial institutions of all sizes."

By building on Snowflake's cloud infrastructure, smaller financial institutions and fintechs that could not previously access enterprise-grade machine learning capabilities can now deploy the same tools used by the nation's largest banks.

“Valid Systems’ commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world’s data can be seen through the launch of this integration,” said Tom Gray, Director, FSI Data Cloud Products. “We look forward to driving deeper value for Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud ecosystem through collaboration with Valid Systems to run complex machine learning models, 24 hours a day, across millions of accounts through Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.”

A preview of the integration will be unveiled onstage, June 2, at Snowflake’s annual summit, showcasing the end-to-end efficiency of implementing Snowflake’s platform, using Valid system’s data. Valid Systems will also be holding a breakfast on Wednesday, June 3 at 7am at the Marriott Marquis’ The View Lounge. For your chance to join, sign up here.

To learn more about the partnership and Valid Systems’ presence at the Snowflake Summit, visit here.

About Valid Systems:

VALID Systems is an AI powered account risk and transaction decisioning company. Valid removes the friction caused by fraud to deliver liquidity solutions for the largest FI's in the nation. From check risk and deposit acceleration to account risk and small dollar lending, we have been providing risk management solutions for the nation's largest financial intuitions and financial service providers for over 20 years. Read more about Valid Systems at www.validadvantage.com.

About Snowflake:

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,300 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).