Relias and KVC Train 400+ Youth-Serving Clinicians to Identify and Respond to Suicide Risk

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relias, the trusted multi-solution workforce enablement partner to 13,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, today announced its partnership with KVC Health Systems, a national nonprofit delivering specialized mental and behavioral healthcare, to train more than 400 youth-serving clinicians on identifying and responding to suicide risk among children and families.

As Mental Health Awareness Month brings renewed attention to behavioral health, a year-round challenge persists: Clinicians may understand the principles of suicide prevention, but applying those skills in complex, high-stress situations requires practice. A Relias report found that only 43% of behavioral health professionals surveyed felt “very to extremely confident” in their ability to address suicidal thoughts or behavior.

“Effective suicide prevention training has to go beyond information sharing,” said Sara Seidel Beall, LCMHC, NCC, Senior Product Manager in Behavioral Health, Relias. “Our partnership with KVC bridges this gap by integrating learning and practice to help clinicians move beyond course completion into real-world application.”

Through the Suicide Practice Improvement Initiative, KVC clinicians complete a baseline assessment, Relias teen suicide prevention courses with simulated opportunities to practice skills, a post-assessment, and follow-up resources based on their results.

For KVC, this is part of a broader effort to make suicide prevention a consistent clinical practice across its youth-serving programs. The initiative creates shared language and expectations for how clinicians identify, assess, and respond to suicide risk, while allowing teams to adapt the training to the needs of different programs.

“By strengthening not only clinician skill but also organizational capability, this partnership advances a vital system-level approach to suicide prevention,” said Chad Anderson, Chief Clinical Officer, KVC Health Systems. “One that is both clinically rigorous and deeply human in its commitment to those we serve.”

About KVC Health Systems

KVC Health Systems is a family of nonprofits dedicated to strengthening families, preventing child abuse and neglect, and helping children achieve mental wellness. With more than 65 locations across five states, KVC has one of the nation’s broadest continuums of care: in-home family support, foster care, adoption, K-12 therapeutic schools, mental healthcare, children’s mental health hospitals and more. KVC is recognized nationally for its people-centered workplace culture, mission-driven care, innovative public-private and joint venture partnerships and quality outcomes. To learn more, visit kvc.org.

About Relias

Relias provides workforce enablement solutions for 13,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers to drive measurable outcomes. Customers choose Relias to reduce cost and risk, increase retention, and improve patient experience and care through the Relias Platform of connected solutions, which includes Learning, Performance, Compliance, Quality, and Recruiting. The Relias family of brands — Nurse.com, Wound Care Education Institute, Relias Academy, FreeCME, and Clinician.com — serves the entire healthcare continuum and shares a common mission of improving the lives of the most vulnerable members of society and those who care for them.