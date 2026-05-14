Banner|Aetna Named Exclusive Health Insurance Partner of Arizona Interscholastic Association

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banner|Aetna, an Arizona-based health plan jointly owned by Banner Health, one of the few fully integrated health systems in the nation, and Aetna, a CVS Health company, today announced its sponsorship of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA)—the governing body for Arizona high school athletics programs—making the insurer the AIA’s exclusive health insurance partner.

Banner|Aetna is the exclusive health insurance partner of Arizona Interscholastic Association—the governing body for high school athletics programs Share

Banner|Aetna supports AIA athletics as a presenting sponsor across multiple championship events and media platforms that celebrate and promote high school athletics throughout Arizona. This includes the indoor and beach volleyball championships, as well as the spring baseball and softball state championships.

“Banner|Aetna shares our commitment to supporting the whole health of Arizona’s student athletes. Their presence at AIA events reflects a genuine investment in the well-being of the students, families and communities we serve. Collaborations like this help reinforce the importance of health and wellness both on and off the field, and that benefits our members across the state,” said Dr. Jim Dean, AIA Executive Director.

During the May 18 AIA Spring Softball State Championships, Banner|Aetna will host a fan food drive benefiting St. Mary’s Food Bank. Fans are invited to donate canned goods and other nonperishable items at the event.

“At Banner|Aetna, we believe the lifelong journey to health and wellness starts early. Our sponsorship of AIA reflects our commitment to helping young people build healthy habits that last well beyond the final whistle,” said Victoria Coley, CEO of Banner|Aetna. “Supporting student-athletes today helps set the foundation for healthier people, families and communities tomorrow.”

Community members are invited to contribute to the food drive benefiting St. Mary's Food Bank. Non-perishable donations will also be accepted in person at the AIA Spring Softball State Championships on May 18-19.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is an integrated insurer and provider partnership built around the idea that health insurance coverage and care work better together. The company combines Banner Health's extensive provider network and delivery system with Aetna's health plan expertise, operating as a single, connected model. It unites local, provider-led treatment and seamless care coordination to deliver a collaborative, value-based, member-centered health care experience focused on quality and innovation. Banner|Aetna makes health insurance benefits simpler to use and care delivery more unified — driving better health outcomes at an affordable cost and creating meaningful value for employers and members alike.

Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit www.banneraetna.com.

About Arizona Interscholastic Association

The AIA is a voluntary association of public and private Arizona high schools. Since 1913, the organization has created and sustained interscholastic activities that encourage maximum student participation by providing AIA member schools with an even playing field to ensure fair and equitable competition. The AIA believes that providing interscholastic activities for Arizona high school students creates personal development opportunities with a balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities. Through its Arizona member schools, the AIA reaches more than 125,000 participants in high school activity programs. The organization hosts 1,400 postseason contests, officiates more than 45,000 regular season events, and handles 110,000 officials assignments annually. For more information, visit www.aiaonline.org and www.azpreps365.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company’s integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.