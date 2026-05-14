Veritone Launches Job Acceleration, Giving Hiring Teams More Control Over Urgent Hiring Needs

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the launch of Job Acceleration within the Broadbean by Veritone programmatic advertising platform. The new feature gives recruiters and talent acquisition teams a self-serve way to quickly increase visibility for individual positions when additional hiring support is needed.

Programmatic recruitment campaigns are built to manage hiring across large volumes of open positions simultaneously. While effective for ongoing recruitment efforts, certain roles may occasionally require immediate attention due to hiring demand, business needs or applicant volume. Job Acceleration gives teams a way to temporarily prioritize those positions without changing broader campaigns already in progress.

“There’s often a lot of pressure tied to a single open role, especially when teams are trying to hire quickly,” said Alex Fourlis, SVP and General Manager of Veritone Hire. “Job Acceleration makes it easier for recruiters to respond in those moments and get the additional applicants they need without creating more manual work for themselves.”

Through the Broadbean dashboard, users can select a position, choose a budget and timeframe, and launch an accelerated hiring push in just a few clicks. The feature also includes built-in performance tracking, allowing teams to monitor clicks, applicants, spend and conversion rates directly within their existing workflow.

Early customer feedback from SOS Group described Job Acceleration as a “game changer” for giving recruiting teams a more responsive and flexible way to manage changing hiring demands. “This has been an absolute game changer for us because we have so many times needed to be reactive,” said Megan Gebbie, Director of Talent Acquisition at SOS Group. “This is how we can do that.”

Job Acceleration is now available for Broadbean users with Advanced Editor permissions and operates on a pay-for-performance model.

To learn more about Broadbean by Veritone, visit www.broadbean.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company’s proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the capabilities and expected benefits of the Job Acceleration feature within the Broadbean by Veritone programmatic advertising platform; the ability of Job Acceleration to help recruiters increase visibility for open positions and attract additional applicants; anticipated customer adoption and demand for the Job Acceleration feature; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the talent acquisition market.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to attract and retain Broadbean customers; competition in the programmatic recruitment advertising market; customer adoption of new platform features; changes in hiring market conditions and employer demand for recruitment technology; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.