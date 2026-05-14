BrainChip Expands AI Ecosystem with Strategic Software Partners

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Inc. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced a significant expansion of its software partner ecosystem. Leading industry innovators MulticoreWare, P-Product and BeEmotion.ai are now collaborating with BrainChip to develop and optimize advanced machine learning models tailored for the new Akida™ AKD1500 processor.

BrainChip is dedicated to the business of marketing and selling semiconductor intellectual property and system-on-chip designs specifically engineered for machine learning applications. By integrating the expertise of these strategic partners, BrainChip aims to provide customers with a robust library of "Akida-ready" models that leverage the unique technology advantages of the AKD1500 platform.

Strategic collaborations to drive innovation

MulticoreWare, Inc.: MulticoreWare delivers customized AI solutions enabling high‑performance, energy‑efficient execution across CPUs, GPUs, DSPs and AI accelerators, and is leveraging BrainChip’s technology to develop edge‑optimized models that support fast and efficient execution cycles for machine‑learning use cases.

MulticoreWare delivers customized AI solutions enabling high‑performance, energy‑efficient execution across CPUs, GPUs, DSPs and AI accelerators, and is leveraging BrainChip’s technology to develop edge‑optimized models that support fast and efficient execution cycles for machine‑learning use cases. P-Product, Inc.: As a specialist in software products and services, P-Product is working closely with BrainChip and their customers on port custom AI/ML models to Akida platforms within AP and MCU-based products. Their efforts are centered on utilizing the technical advantages of neuromorphic computing in diverse software environments for effective model translation.

As a specialist in software products and services, P-Product is working closely with BrainChip and their customers on port custom AI/ML models to Akida platforms within AP and MCU-based products. Their efforts are centered on utilizing the technical advantages of neuromorphic computing in diverse software environments for effective model translation. BeEmotion.ai: Expanding the Akida ecosystem with BeEmotion.ai’s unique capabilities to combine models into use-cases, BeEmotion.ai will focus on creating sophisticated models that take full advantage of the AKD1500’s low-power architecture for edge AI applications.

Technical synergy and go-to-market integration

These partnerships include joint appearances at industry events, and the creation of technical collateral such as webinars, videos and podcasts.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal step in making ultra-low power AI more accessible to developers," said Steve Brightfield, CMO of BrainChip. "By working with MulticoreWare, P-Product, and BeEmotion.ai, we are ensuring that the Akida AKD1500 is supported by a world-class software ecosystem capable of delivering high-performance, brain-inspired solutions to the edge."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision and energy economy. These innovations make low-power edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices and wearables.

Explore more at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip: Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

About MulticoreWare

MulticoreWare delivers software IP solutions and engineering services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like hardware platform compilers and toolchains, SDK libraries, Video codecs and algorithm and data engineering, using vision and non-vision sensors (radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare’s solutions are being used in industries such as automotive, surveillance, defense, smart health, IoT, industrial, robotics and smart cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers.

Explore more at www.multicorewareinc.com.

About P-Product

P-Product is a premier software engineering company that bridges the divide between sophisticated software architecture and physical hardware execution. We provide high-performance engineering services focused on the porting, optimization, deployment and management of software systems, ensuring they run with maximum efficiency directly on the hardware. Our expertise includes the specialized porting and optimization of complex AI models to ensure peak performance and a minimal resource footprint across hardware platforms.

Explore more at www.p-product.com.

About BeEmotion.ai

BeEmotion.ai is committed to innovating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human behavior, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance interactions, prevent accidents and enrich everyday experiences with technology. Our Human Behaviour Analytics AI Solutions analyze key characteristics to detect complex human states and emotional activity. With decades of experience, we are at the forefront of advancements in human-machine interaction. Through smart sensing, we humanize machines, creating more engaging and intuitive experiences. At BeEmotion.ai, we bridge the gap between technology and human emotion, reshaping this relationship to make it more natural and enjoyable.

Explore more at www.beemotion.ai.