KBRA Releases First-Quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its first-quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 1Q26 results for publicly traded U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we examine how KBRA-rated banks delivered resilient results during the quarter, driven primarily by ongoing net interest margin (NIM) expansion and modestly improved efficiency. The use cases for artificial intelligence were mentioned by a number of banks this quarter, which we explore in the context of ongoing investments but also future cost savings. Credit performance continued to soften gradually but remained well within historical norms, with modest increases in nonperforming assets (NPA) and charge-offs. Further disclosure around exposures to non-depository financial institutions (NDFI), and, more specifically, business development companies BDC), is also discussed. We believe the exposures for our rated universe remain manageable. Capital levels remained sound during 1Q26, and we believe banks will show restraint in managing capital down ahead of regulatory capital proposals potentially being finalized in the near term. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity was somewhat more muted during the quarter, we expect it to continue over the course of the year.

The Compendium includes 1Q26 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, NIM, net charge-offs, and NPA ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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