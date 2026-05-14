-

KBRA Releases First-Quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its first-quarter 2026 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 1Q26 results for publicly traded U.S. banks with KBRA ratings.

In this edition, we examine how KBRA-rated banks delivered resilient results during the quarter, driven primarily by ongoing net interest margin (NIM) expansion and modestly improved efficiency. The use cases for artificial intelligence were mentioned by a number of banks this quarter, which we explore in the context of ongoing investments but also future cost savings. Credit performance continued to soften gradually but remained well within historical norms, with modest increases in nonperforming assets (NPA) and charge-offs. Further disclosure around exposures to non-depository financial institutions (NDFI), and, more specifically, business development companies BDC), is also discussed. We believe the exposures for our rated universe remain manageable. Capital levels remained sound during 1Q26, and we believe banks will show restraint in managing capital down ahead of regulatory capital proposals potentially being finalized in the near term. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity was somewhat more muted during the quarter, we expect it to continue over the course of the year.

The Compendium includes 1Q26 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, NIM, net charge-offs, and NPA ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1014909

Contacts

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3185
ashley.phillips@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Global Head of Financial Institutions
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Bain Rumohr, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4166
bain.rumohr@kbra.com

Anna Jezerski, Director
+1 301-960-7047
anna.jezerski@kbra.com

Hunter Chadwick, Associate Director
+1 301-960-7042
hunter.chadwick@kbra.com

Ashley Phillips, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3185
ashley.phillips@kbra.com

Brian Ropp, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3244
brian.ropp@kbra.com

Shannon Servaes, Managing Director
+1 301-969-3247
shannon.servaes@kbra.com

Ian Jaffe, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-3302
ian.jaffe@kbra.com

Joe Scott, Global Head of Financial Institutions
+1 646-731-2438
joe.scott@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Justin Fuller, Managing Director
+1 312-680-4163
justin.fuller@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns AAA Rating, Stable Outlook to Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District Senior Payroll Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026A; Affirms Parity Debt

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AAA to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon's ("TriMet") Senior Lien Payroll Tax Revenue ("PRT") Bonds, Series 2026A. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AAA on TriMet's outstanding parity lien PRT Bonds. The Outlook is Stable. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here. Click here to view the report. Methodology Public Finance: U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology Disclos...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tesla Sustainable Energy Business Trust 2026-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes totaling $359.87 million issued by Tesla Sustainable Business Energy Trust 2026-1 ("TSET 2026-1" or the "Issuer"), an ABS transaction secured by residential solar retail installment contracts ("RICs"). TSET 2026-1 represents the second overall residential solar RIC ABS securitization for Tesla Finance. TSET 2026-1 will issue four classes of notes totaling $359.87 million. The transaction is collateralized by a...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to A&D Mortgage Trust 2026-NQM4 (ADMT 2026-NQM4)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from ADMT 2026-NQM4, a $407.0 million non-prime RMBS transaction sponsored by Atlas A&D Opportunity Fund III LP, with the majority of the loans being originated by A&D Mortgage, LLC or one of its qualified correspondents. The underlying collateral, comprising 979 residential mortgages, is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative inco...
Back to Newsroom