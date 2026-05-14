Xsolla and Skich Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Merchant of Record Payments to an Alternative Mobile Game Marketplace

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced a strategic partnership with Skich, an alternative mobile game marketplace operating on iOS in the EU under Apple's Digital Markets Act provisions and on Android globally. Under the agreement, Xsolla will serve as Merchant of Record for in-app purchases and paid game sales distributed through the Skich Store.

Skich serves as an alternative to traditional mobile storefronts, offering developers a way to reach players outside platform-controlled distribution channels. The partnership with Xsolla enables Skich to offer a fully compliant payment and commerce layer, with Xsolla managing payment processing, tax collection, refunds, and regulatory compliance on behalf of developers, removing a significant operational and legal barrier for studios looking to distribute through alternative channels.

Developers distributing through the Skich Store will have access to Xsolla's Mobile SDK and Publisher Account, giving them direct visibility into transaction reporting and revenue data, along with the full depth of Xsolla's global payments infrastructure. The partnership is part of Xsolla's broader ecosystem, a network of vetted third-party partners and services available directly inside the Xsolla Publisher Account, designed to connect developers with trusted solutions across every stage of the game development lifecycle. The partnership supports both in-app purchase games and premium paid titles coming soon.

"The alternative app store ecosystem is maturing rapidly, and developers need commerce infrastructure that keeps pace," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "Our partnership with Skich gives developers a compliant, scalable way to monetize through emerging distribution channels — with the same advanced payments depth and global reach they expect from Xsolla."

"Working with Xsolla as our Merchant of Record gives Skich and the developers on our platform a strong commercial and compliance foundation," said Sergey Budkovski, CEO, Skich. "This partnership lets us focus on discovery and distribution while Xsolla handles the complexity of payments infrastructure at a global scale."

The partnership arrives as alternative mobile distribution gains regulatory momentum. The EU's Digital Markets Act has opened iOS to third-party marketplaces across Europe, and the Mobile Software Competition Act has enacted similar antitrust requirements in Japan.

Significant changes for alternative distribution are also planned for Android. By mid-2026, Google Play will be required to open up to alternative app stores in the U.S., and Android has announced a simplified installation process for alternative app stores worldwide, which is set to be implemented in 2026. Together, these shifts are creating new distribution opportunities for developers seeking alternatives to traditional platform storefronts.

Developers can get started with Skich through Xsolla's Publisher Account at publisher.xsolla.com. To explore Xsolla's broader partner network, visit xsolla.com/ecosystem.

To learn more about Xsolla’s partnership with Skich, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Skich

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 60% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to over 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Skich

Skich (skich.app) is an alternative mobile game marketplace operating on iOS in the EU and Android globally. Skich provides developers with a non-exclusive distribution channel outside traditional platform storefronts, with a focus on game discovery and direct player engagement.

For more information, visit skich.app/for-developers