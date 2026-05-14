TD SYNNEX Selected as a HPE Global Distribution Partner

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced it has been selected by HPE as one of its global distribution partners. The selection supports HPE’s move to a more unified worldwide distribution model that focuses on simplifying how partners engage with its portfolio, enabling more consistent execution across regions, and continuing to support strong regional and specialist distributors.

TD SYNNEX’s selection reflects our ability to scale successfully and expand growth opportunities for our partners in the channel. Share

As HPE continues to evolve its global distribution approach, TD SYNNEX will support activation of the model across all regions. This alignment will also support the continued expansion of TD SYNNEX’s relationship with HPE across additional geographies, while maintaining the local expertise and flexibility that have long defined the channel.

“TD SYNNEX’s selection reflects our ability to scale successfully and expand growth opportunities for our partners in the channel,” said Sergio Farache, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, TD SYNNEX. “As HPE unifies its global distribution approach, our focus is on execution, bringing scale, operational consistency, and local market knowledge together to support the continued expansion of our relationship across additional geographies, while helping partners deeply understand HPE’s portfolio and better support their customers.”

Through this alignment, TD SYNNEX is now able to support partners across regions and broaden access to HPE’s portfolio, including networking, cloud, and AI opportunities. This approach supports more consistent engagement across routes to market and helps partners extend their practices as customer requirements continue to evolve.

The unified model is supported by TD SYNNEX’s global capabilities, including logistics and partner services, professional and lifecycle services, digital enablement, and role-based enablement and go-to-market support delivered both globally and locally. TD SYNNEX also supports partners pursuing AI opportunities through Destination AI™, providing resources to help partners build and grow their AI practices.

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s HPE offerings, visit www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/hpe/.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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