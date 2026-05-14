Porter strengthens Boston connectivity with new routes from Toronto and Montreal

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines continues to build its network with the launch of new service connecting Boston Logan (BOS) to Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Montreal Trudeau (YUL) airports.

The new routes give travellers a convenient gateway to New England and the U.S. Northeast. Boston is one of the most visited cities in the United States, home to world-class universities, a thriving innovation economy, and a rich cultural and historic heritage.

Route Frequency Aircraft Toronto Pearson (YYZ) to Boston (BOS) 14x weekly Embraer E195-E2 Montreal Trudeau (YUL) to Boston (BOS) 7x weekly De Havilland Dash 8-400 Expand

Building on existing service from Toronto City (YTZ) and Ottawa (YOW), Porter will now operate a combined eight daily flights to Boston, bringing more options and greater frequency. The YYZ-BOS route is operated on the Embraer E195-E2, marking the debut of the aircraft at Boston Logan. Passengers will enjoy free, fast Wi-Fi, available across Porter's E195-E2 fleet.

The new routes open up onward connectivity for Boston travellers via YYZ and YUL. Passengers can tap into Porter's extensive domestic network, with service to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Vancouver and more. Through Porter's joint venture with Air Transat, travellers can also connect onward to transatlantic destinations including Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.

All Porter passengers enjoy no middle seats, complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and premium snacks onboard.

Full schedule details are available at www.flyporter.com.

Quotes

“Porter has served Boston since 2009, and today's launch from Toronto Pearson and Montreal marks another new chapter in that relationship. We’re excited to bring the E195-E2 to Boston Logan for the first time, and with expanded service from two major Canadian gateways, we look forward to giving even more travellers access to Porter's elevated onboard experience."

- Andrew Pierce, vice president, network planning and reporting, Porter Airlines

“We’re thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines’ new nonstop service to both Toronto Pearson and Montreal Trudeau. These routes connect Boston directly to two distinct Canadian gateways, giving passengers more flexibility in how they reach their final destination.”

- Ed Freni, executive director of aviation, Massport

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to support Porter in expanding its transborder service to include Boston Logan International Airport. This new route will improve options for the many travellers passing through YUL, and we would like to thank the entire Porter team for launching this destination. An airport that offers diverse and accessible services benefits the entire community.”

- Karl Brochu, vice president of Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves North America, including a coast-to-coast domestic Canadian network, the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and X.