Prove and Velocity Partner to Close the Trust Gap in the Global Stablecoin Economy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prove, the leader in digital identity, and Velocity, a next-generation enterprise platform for payments and treasury solutions, have joined forces to address the critical trust gap standing between stablecoins and mainstream adoption in global finance.

As stablecoins increasingly power enterprise payments, cross-border settlement, and treasury operations, the infrastructure to move money has advanced dramatically, but the infrastructure to verify who is moving it has not kept pace. Prove and Velocity are closing that gap, combining Velocity's unified payments and treasury platform with Prove's industry-leading identity network, which is capable of verifying 90% of digitally active people worldwide.

The partnership unites two market leaders with a shared focus on bringing verified, compliant stablecoin transactions to the enterprises that need them most: financial institutions, global payment companies, and multinational corporations managing cross-border treasury operations. Together, Prove and Velocity will deliver solutions for CFOs, treasurers, and global finance teams ready to move capital on stablecoin rails, with the identity assurance required by compliance and risk teams.

"Stablecoins have fundamentally changed enterprise finance by delivering faster, more programmable, and borderless value transfer," said Fernando Castellanos, Global Head of Digital Assets and Sponsor Banks at Prove. "But while the movement of money has evolved, identity has not kept pace, and that trust gap remains one of the most significant barriers to enterprise adoption. Through our partnership with Velocity, we will deliver trust at global scale by giving verified users, merchants, and platforms the confidence to transact seamlessly across borders."

"We want CFOs to be able to make money move like the internet: instant, global, and flexible," said Eric Queathem, Founder and CEO of Velocity. "But speed without trust creates risk. Partnering with Prove means we can walk into any enterprise conversation knowing we have the identity layer covered. Together, we're giving clients everything they need to move capital in real-time, and with confidence."

The partnership targets three core customer segments: banks and financial institutions building out digital asset capabilities, payment companies expanding into cross-border stablecoin corridors, and global enterprises seeking programmable treasury solutions. For each, Prove and Velocity offer a joint path to deployment that addresses both the payments infrastructure and the identity assurance requirements in a single, coordinated engagement.

The partnership demonstrates a shared conviction that the next phase of the stablecoin economy will not be won on speed or yield alone, but on trust. By bringing their respective market strengths together, Prove and Velocity are laying the foundation for a global financial system where stablecoin payments are as seamless, and as trusted, as any transaction in traditional finance.

About Prove Identity, Inc.

Prove makes identity work – verifying real people, businesses, and agents in real time without friction or guesswork. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 U.S. banks and thousands of leading brands worldwide, Prove helps the biggest names in banking, fintech, crypto, gaming, commerce, insurance, and healthcare grow with confidence.

Prove’s identity verification and authentication solutions streamline onboarding, prevent fraud, and deliver seamless customer experiences across channels. With Prove, identity is no longer a question, it’s proven. Learn more at www.prove.com.

About Velocity

Velocity is an enterprise-first platform that combines the programmability of stablecoins with the rigour of traditional finance — solving real-world challenges in cross-border settlement, liquidity, and treasury.

Move and manage capital seamlessly across banks, blockchains, and borders. See more at: www.velocity.xyz