Onebrief Names Second Front as Preferred Deployment Partner Following Rapid DAF CLOUDworks Deployment

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onebrief today announced an expanded partnership with Second Front Systems following the successful migration of all users at the Secret classification level to the Department of the Air Force (DAF) CLOUDworks environment.

“Our transition to DAF CLOUDworks, deployed through our trusted partner, Second Front, marks a pivotal advancement in delivering secure cloud scale infrastructure for military planning." - Grant Demaree, Onebrief CEO Share

At a time when military advantage increasingly depends on software and AI, this partnership reflects an important example of the capability to deliver mission software at operational speed and keep it secure over time. The migration establishes a secure, high-performance foundation for Onebrief to deliver agentic AI, advanced wargaming, and real-time decision intelligence to commanders across the globe.

“Our transition to DAF CLOUDworks marks a pivotal advancement in delivering secure cloud scale infrastructure for military planning,” said Grant Demaree, Chief Executive Officer of Onebrief. “By deploying through our trusted partner, Second Front, we have significantly strengthened the speed, resilience, and scalability of our platform, ensuring America’s warfighters maintain uninterrupted access to mission-critical planning tools worldwide. This infrastructure evolution builds on recent milestones, including our acquisition of Battle Road Digital and our acceptance into the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) environment.”

Onebrief’s architecture and infrastructure, now in the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) managed DAF CLOUDworks environment, has been modernized to meet the escalating operational and performance demands of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2). This provides significant improvements in security, availability, and performance, along with access to enhanced hardware and cloud services from AWS and Microsoft Azure.

The migration deepens a longstanding partnership between Onebrief and Second Front Systems, whose Game Warden platform accelerates the authorization and deployment of software across classified and unclassified government networks. Migration of Onebrief’s Top Secret instance is now underway as the next phase of the expanded partnership. Onebrief maintains authorization at IL5, IL6, and Top Secret classification levels.

By leveraging DAF CLOUDworks’ secure and compliant cloud environment, Onebrief can deliver new capabilities, including advanced AI-enabled workflows, agentic planning tools, and expanded wargaming and simulation features, at accelerated timelines. What previously required months of staging, testing, and manual deployment can now be executed at the pace of modern missions, while maintaining strict adherence to Department of War security requirements.

“Onebrief is setting the bar for what modern operational software looks like inside the Department of War,” said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. “Their decision to make Second Front its preferred deployment partner reflects a broader shift we’re seeing across government: mission teams expect commercial software to deploy at operational speed without compromising security or trust.”

For Onebrief’s customers, the migration delivers immediate operational advantages, including seamless interoperability across combatant commands worldwide, and expanded capacity for AI-powered planning and decision support. All collaboration capabilities, user credentials, and custom data fields were preserved through the transition without generating friction for operational planners.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations, and was recently named one of FastCompany’s Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables the military to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world. We eliminate the friction that slows innovation, enabling faster, more secure development and deployment of software across government and regulated networks. Built by national security veterans and backed by top-tier venture capital, our platform is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to cut deployment timelines from years to weeks. We move fast, solve hard problems, and deliver trusted capabilities where they’re needed most. Our work strengthens global security and gives the United States and its allies a lasting competitive advantage. Learn more at secondfront.com.