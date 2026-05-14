Massive Bio and Just Worldwide Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect More Cancer Patients to Clinical Trials

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, the global leader in AI-driven clinical trial matching for cancer patients, and Just Worldwide, a leading global fieldwork and market research provider specializing in healthcare, biotech, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors, today announced a strategic partnership focused on connecting cancer patients to clinical trial opportunities through patient communities, advocacy groups, and patient organizations.

Just Worldwide's ability to engage patients and advocacy communities at scale, combined with Massive Bio's AI matching engine, creates a system where the right information finds the right patient at exactly the right moment in their journey. Share

Under the agreement, Just Worldwide will leverage its extensive engagement infrastructure to raise awareness of Massive Bio's clinical trials in scope, engage interested patients through its established channels, facilitate onboarding, and support the collection of medical records - enabling a seamless, end-to-end pathway from patient awareness to trial eligibility assessment.

Reaching Patients Where They Are

Access to clinical trials remains one of the most persistent challenges in oncology. Despite the growing number of available studies, a significant portion of eligible patients never learn of their options - particularly those who are navigating their diagnosis outside of major academic medical centers or who rely on community organizations and advocacy networks for guidance.

Just Worldwide brings deep expertise in engaging precisely these communities. With a multicultural team of senior recruiters, project managers, and patient engagement specialists operating across North America, Europe, and Asia, Just Worldwide has earned its reputation in the industry as 'The Difficult Patient People' - a track record built on consistently reaching audiences that others cannot.

Combined with Massive Bio's SYNERGY-AI™ platform - which has driven more than 17,000 oncologist-confirmed clinical trial matches across 17+ countries - the partnership creates a powerful new pipeline that begins at the community level and ends with a patient matched to the right trial at the right time.

“As oncologists, we know that the right clinical trial can be a turning point for a patient - but only if they know it exists. Just Worldwide’s ability to engage patients and advocacy communities at scale, combined with Massive Bio’s AI matching engine, creates a system where the right information finds the right patient at exactly the right moment in their journey.”

- Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Co-Founder & Chief Medical AI Officer, Massive Bio

How the Partnership Works

Just Worldwide will engage patients, patient advocacy groups, and patient organizations within the agreed scope of clinical trials, raising awareness of available studies through its marketing and engagement channels. Interested patients will be onboarded through a structured intake process, with Just Worldwide coordinating the collection of medical records to support eligibility assessment by Massive Bio’s clinical team.

This model preserves a patient-first experience throughout: individuals are informed, supported, and guided at each step - from first awareness to submission of their records - before Massive Bio’s SYNERGY-AI™ platform takes over to identify the most relevant trial matches and connect them with the appropriate study coordinators.

Just Worldwide is a long-term member of BHBIA and EphMRA and adheres strictly to international and local research and patient engagement guidelines, ensuring that all outreach activities meet the highest standards of ethics, compliance, and participant welfare.

“Clinical trial underenrollment is not just a patient access problem - it is a structural inefficiency that costs the industry time, resources, and ultimately, outcomes. This partnership addresses that gap by channeling patients through trusted community networks directly into our matching infrastructure. The model is scalable, compliant, and built to deliver measurable impact on enrollment rates.”

- Toygun Rauf Onaran, Chief Financial Officer, Massive Bio

“At Just Worldwide, we have always started with listening to patients, including those who might be underrepresented in research. This partnership with Massive Bio allows us to extend that commitment beyond market research - by helping connect patients we engage with to clinical trial opportunities, we are taking another step toward the ultimate aim of improving patient outcomes.”

- Dan Buckley, Field Director, Just Worldwide

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society’s independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com