Shift4 Partners with Lydian to Support USDT Payment Acceptance

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, and Lydian, the global crypto and stablecoin payment platform, today announced a partnership to expand upon Shift4's Pay with Crypto solution, enabling Shift4's merchants to accept Tether (USDT) with settlement in local currency.

Shift4’s Pay with Crypto product allows customers to pay with any major wallet, just as they would with a credit card. Merchants receive funds directly in their local currency without ever holding or touching digital assets. The Lydian partnership adds Tether, a top stablecoin, to the list of crypto payment options supported on the platform, with no new workflows or crypto expertise needed from merchants.

“We built our Pay with Crypto solution because it is becoming a mainstream payment method. This seamless, secure way to accept Tether expands on our successful program without added complexity or risk. We’re giving merchants the tools to capture a fast-growing base of stablecoin paying customers,” said Taylor Lauber, CEO, Shift4.

The announcement builds on Shift4's growing crypto payments momentum, with Pay with Crypto already live across thousands of merchants in the United States.

“Lydian was designed to bridge the gap between traditional money and digital assets by making crypto function exactly like traditional payments at checkout. Our mission is to bring digital assets, like USDT, into everyday commerce, allowing merchants to offer new ways to pay without introducing new risks or operational complexity,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Lydian.

About Lydian

Lydian is a digital asset payment infrastructure that enables merchants and payment providers to accept stablecoins and other digital assets at the point of sale. Backed by Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald, Lydian offers same-day settlement in local currencies, removes volatility and compliance risks, and turns digital assets into real-world spending power.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.