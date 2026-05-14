Museum of Science and SciStarter Launch Global Initiative to Turn Millions of Social Media Views and Clicks into Real-World Action

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Museum of Science and SciStarter, a digital platform that connects people to citizen science projects, today announced a new global partnership designed to mobilize online science audiences into active participants in real-world research.

Through the partnership, the Museum of Science’s millions of social media followers will be able to get connected to real science projects in their own communities – from tracking biodiversity to analyzing astronomical data or contributing to public health research.

The collaboration represents a significant evolution in how science institutions engage the public: moving beyond content consumption to hands-on participation at scale.

“Hundreds of millions of people engage with the Museum of Science onsite, in schools, and online each year,” said Tim Ritchie, Gwill York President of the Museum of Science. “This partnership with SciStarter builds on those connections by creating new opportunities for people everywhere to participate directly in scientific research and discovery.”

The Museum now reaches more than 300 million people per year through its digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, and Instagram, with content generating tens of millions of engagements and hundreds of millions of video views.

By combining SciStarter’s network of citizen science opportunities with the Museum’s rapidly growing global reach, the initiative aims to unlock a new level of public participation in science—at a scale not previously possible for a single institution.

"SciStarter's partnership with the Museum of Science opens new doors for people to contribute to real research in their communities and beyond. By connecting curated citizen science projects with trusted content and broad digital reach, together, we are turning curiosity into meaningful action that supports our planet, human health, and the future of space exploration,” said Darlene Cavalier, Founder of SciStarter.

The initiative will activate audiences worldwide and connect them with opportunities to participate in projects that have real-world impact.

To explore projects and get involved, visit mos.org/take-action or scistarter.org.

About the Museum of Science

The Museum of Science is dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of science in everyone. Through innovative programs, exhibits, and digital experiences, the Museum reaches hundreds of millions of people each year as it works toward its vision of a world where science belongs to each of us for the good of all of us.

About SciStarter

SciStarter is a global platform that connects millions of people to citizen science projects, enabling individuals to contribute to scientific research and discovery across a wide range of disciplines.