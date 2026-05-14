North Carolina Bankers Association Selects Stablecore as Digital Asset Technology Provider

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stablecore, the platform enabling community and regional banks to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital asset products, today announced its official partnership with the North Carolina Bankers Association, the professional trade organization providing advocacy, leadership and support for its dynamic membership base.

As a partner, Stablecore will serve as the preferred technology provider for the Association of over 80 member institutions and 2,000+ individual branches. Through this partnership, North Carolina banks will be able to offer stablecoin and digital asset products to remain competitive in the market and provide additional value to current and new customers.

“As one of the largest U.S. state banking associations, we have a responsibility to our members to provide competitive solutions while maintaining the most robust, dependable service,” said NCBA President Peter Gwaltney. “In Stablecore, we found a partner to offer the highest levels of security, integration and regulatory alignment needed to offer our members with the innovative products that their customers are wanting.”

The challenge for depository institutions is understanding and bringing together the numerous, complex pieces required to support digital asset offerings. Stablecore unifies these critical components, enabling financial institutions to offer digital asset products without changing their technology infrastructure. With Stablecore, North Carolina financial institutions can now offer:

Stablecoin Accounts, Payments and Acceptance : Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options

: Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options Digital Asset Accounts with On and Off Ramps : Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences

: Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences Digital Asset-Collateralized Lending: Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans

Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans Tokenized Deposits and Assets : Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities

: Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities Staking Rewards: Enable clients with eligible assets (e.g., ETH, SOL) to earn staking yield on their holdings

“This partnership confirms the real and growing appetite among community banks, credit unions and other financial institutions for offering digital assets in a safe and compliant way,” said Alex Treece, CEO and co-founder of Stablecore. “With the help of the North Carolina Bankers Association, we’re delivering digital asset capabilities directly to customers without needing to reinvent existing technology stacks.”

Stablecore continues to expand its presence among the nation’s leading regional banks. From instant global payments and treasury management with stablecoins, to digital asset custody and exchange, to digital asset-backed lending and more, Stablecore opens up new revenue streams, increases deposit bases, and allows financial institutions to attract new customers and retain account primacy.

To learn more about Stablecore and to follow along for more company updates, visit stablecore.com.

About Stablecore

Stablecore is a digital asset core enabling banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other digital asset products. Stablecore unifies the key digital asset infrastructure with the banking technology stack, integrating into bank and credit unions’ existing digital banking, core banking and compliance platforms. Stablecore is backed by leaders in banking and digital assets, including Norwest, BankTech Ventures, Curql, EJF Ventures and Bankers Helping Bankers Fund. Learn more at www.stablecore.com.

About North Carolina Bankers Association

Organized in 1897, the North Carolina Bankers Association is the professional trade organization for the state’s banking industry, providing advocacy, leadership and support for its members. The Association has two subsidiaries, Centrant Community Capital (Centrant), and Community Bank Services (CBS). Centrant provides permanent debt financing for affordable housing communities in six states. CBS offers insurance and employee benefit products, as well as other services to the Association’s members and affiliates. For more information, visit at www.ncbankers.org.