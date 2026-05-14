i2c and CoinZoom Partner to Deliver Global Crypto-Enabled Payments at Scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, and CoinZoom, a U.S.-registered global fintech platform, today announced a strategic partnership to launch and scale an international crypto debit card program for customers across more than 152 countries. By leveraging i2c’s next-gen infrastructure and CoinZoom’s innovative blockchain ecosystem, the collaboration accelerates the issuance of crypto-enabled debit cards and enhances cross-border money movement, enabling faster, more reliable international transactions.

The partnership pairs CoinZoom’s secure, low-cost blockchain-powered platform with i2c’s composable building-block technology. This enables rapid deployment of card programs that allow users to send and spend both fiat money and more than 40 cryptocurrencies at millions of merchant locations worldwide, while earning free crypto rewards on every purchase.

CoinZoom selected i2c for its collaborative approach, deep domain expertise, and willingness to co‑innovate—qualities essential for building next-generation financial products in a rapidly evolving digital‑asset landscape. As CoinZoom pursued rapid global expansion, it relied on i2c’s proven ability to issue cards at scale, demonstrating operational readiness in more than 216 countries and territories, along with 24/7 global customer support.

Key Features & Benefits include:

Global Scalability: Utilizing i2c’s unified global platform to expand CoinZoom’s card programs across international markets with localized compliance and speed

Instant Cross-Border Transfers: Enabling CoinZoom’s ZoomMe service, allowing users to send funds globally with the tap of a button, bypassing high fees and long wait times

Enhanced Security: Combining CoinZoom’s SOC 2 Type II enterprise-level data security with i2c’s award-winning AI-powered fraud risk management

Frictionless Rewards: Integrated crypto-backed rewards program allows cardholders to earn as they spend, automated through the i2c processing engine

Together, the companies address the critical need for infrastructure that can handle the volatility and technical complexity of digital assets while maintaining the reliability of a traditional financial institution. As the demand for borderless finance grows, this close collaboration represents a major step in making cryptocurrency a mainstream payment method, providing financial autonomy to both the banked and underbanked populations.

“We believe in the future of a global and frictionless financial ecosystem and share a purpose with i2c in helping businesses and consumers benefit from blockchain technology,” said Todd Crosland, CEO at CoinZoom. “When money moves easily, securely, and in a cost-effective way, everyone benefits. i2c has been a valuable partner in empowering us to embrace this financial revolution and deliver better outcomes for our customers.”

“At i2c, we are committed to providing the agility and reliability that genuine innovators like CoinZoom need to scale,” said Dean Scharmen Jr., Chief Growth Officer at i2c. “Crypto-enabled debit cards are presenting the payments industry with groundbreaking firsts while demonstrating what’s possible for a truly global, borderless payments ecosystem.”

About i2c Inc.

An award-winning global financial technology innovator powering credit, debit, prepaid, core banking, and money movement solutions, i2c unifies banking and payments in an all-in-one platform, transforming product personalization with a customer-centric architecture and accelerating speed-to-market with composable building-block solutions. Financial institutions and fintechs globally trust i2c to help them quickly and efficiently configure and scale differentiated financial offerings in an evolving, competitive market. Powered by innovation and driven by trust for more than 25 years, i2c blends modern ingenuity with expert reliability to supercharge exceptional banking and payments experiences for millions of users and billions of transactions worldwide.

For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.