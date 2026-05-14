Telconet & C3ntro Partner to Launch CSN-2, a New Subsea AI Backbone

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3ntro Telecom and Telconet today announced a joint partnership to develop CSN-2, a next-generation subsea and terrestrial fiber optic network designed to connect North America's and Mexico's newest data center hubs.

The submarine segment of CSN-2 will link Veracruz, Mexico, to Apalachee Beach, Florida, with a strategic branch to Galveston, Texas toward Houston, and another potential branch to Bonita Beach to interconnect with CSN-1, creating a new subsea route across the Gulf that strengthens connectivity between Mexico, the United States, and Latin America. Combined with a new terrestrial segment from Querétaro to Veracruz, and fully integrated with C3ntro's TIKVA network extending from Querétaro to Phoenix, CSN-2 will form a continuous, high-capacity corridor spanning key infrastructure routes across the region.

This new infrastructure platform is designed to support the explosive growth of AI, cloud, and hyperscale deployments by directly connecting key data center ecosystems across the Americas, including Phoenix, Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Querétaro. Together, C3ntro and Telconet are demonstrating a shared commitment to deliver scalable, resilient, and geographically diverse connectivity between the United States and Mexico.

The project builds on the successful execution of two major infrastructure projects: Telconet's CSN-1 submarine system and C3ntro's Tikva terrestrial network, both on track for completion by Q4 of 2026. Building on that momentum, CSN-2 represents the next phase of innovation for both companies, combining proven subsea and terrestrial expertise into a unified infrastructure initiative focused on diversity, resiliency, scalability, and strategic interconnection.

By combining Telconet's leadership in subsea systems with C3ntro's expertise in fiber infrastructure for hyperscalers and data center interconnection across Mexico and the United States, the partnership delivers a differentiated model: a fully integrated subsea-terrestrial architecture designed as a unified system rather than standalone deployments.

CSN-2 is purpose-built for AI and hyperscale growth, delivering lower latency, greater route diversity, and direct interconnection between major digital hubs while introducing a new alternative across the Gulf region.

Tomislav Topic, CEO of Telconet:

"CSN-2 reflects our long-term vision of building scalable, high-capacity infrastructure across the Americas. Following the momentum of CSN-1, partnering with C3ntro allows us to combine subsea and terrestrial networks into a single platform connecting one of the fastest-growing digital infrastructure ecosystems in the world."

Simón Masri, President of C3ntro Telecom:

"The success of Tikva demonstrated the growing demand for new infrastructure routes aligned with AI and hyperscale growth. By combining CSN-2 with Tikva and leveraging Telconet's proven subsea track record, we are creating a network that directly connects the newest AI data center markets in North America with the diversity, resiliency, and scalability required for the next generation of digital infrastructure."

About C3ntro Telecom

C3ntro Telecom is a Mexico-headquartered Digital infrastructure, integrated telecommunications and IT international carrier. C3ntro operates a state-of-the-art fiber network of approximately 2,500 km, including 700km fiber metro rings Data Center Interconnect infrastructure in Querétaro connecting all Datacenters – and across Mexico’s principal regions, delivering high-capacity connectivity, transport and IP services and related solutions to Hyperscalers and carrier customers.

About Telconet Group

Telconet Group is a leading digital infrastructure and telecommunications provider in Ecuador, serving more than one million residential subscribers and thousands of corporate customers. The company provides broadband internet, data and video transmission, VoIP, data center, cloud, connectivity and managed technology services, supported by a nationwide fiber optic network of more than 40,000 kilometers. As part of its regional expansion strategy, Telconet Group is developing Carnival Submarine Networks One — CSN-1 — a state-of-the-art, low-latency submarine fiber optic cable system connecting Ecuador, Panama, Colombia and the west coast of Florida, USA