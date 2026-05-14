Intel Named Official Compute Partner of McLaren Racing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & WOKING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation and McLaren Racing today announced a multi-year, strategic partnership naming Intel Official Compute Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, and Mclaren F1 Sim Racing Team, delivering advanced computing for AI and high-performance architectures for one of the world’s most technologically demanding sports. The collaboration brings together two iconic organizations united by a shared pursuit of peak performance—combining Intel's semiconductor and platform engineering leadership with McLaren's championship pedigree and on-track expertise.

Under the agreement, Intel® Xeon® and Intel® Core™ Ultra processors will support McLaren's performance-critical workloads, including computational fluid dynamics, aerodynamic analysis, vehicle-dynamics simulation, race strategy analytics, and the real-time decision systems that connect the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking to every race garage on the global calendar.

Formula 1 racing and IndyCar generate and rely on massive volumes of data—from telemetry and simulation to real-time race strategy—where a difference in milliseconds can determine outcomes. Intel helps McLaren turn that data into actionable insight through a secure, scalable compute foundation spanning high-performance CPUs that support data intensive AI workloads, low latency edge computing, and diverse software platforms.

“Formula 1 racing and IndyCar are some of the ultimate proving grounds for high-performance computing. Intel is proud to be McLaren Racing’s compute partner, and to be part of a team that thrives on precision, speed, and innovation,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “Together, Intel and McLaren will push the boundaries of what’s possible, transforming data into competitive advantage at every turn.”

“Performance in IndyCar and Formula 1 racing is driven by technology, and partnering with Intel strengthens our ability to innovate at scale,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “Intel has already been an important part of our technology ecosystem, and their leadership in computing will play a critical role in how we design, build, and race our cars. We’re excited to deepen this relationship even further.”

This collaboration builds on a broader trend across Formula 1, where deep technology partnerships are becoming a competitive differentiator—integrating infrastructure from factory to track to deliver faster insights and improved performance.

Driving Performance Through Compute and AI

Intel technologies will be deployed within McLaren Racing’s technology operations, including:

Trackside edge computing to enable real-time analytics and race-day-decision making

Advanced computing to power simulation, aerodynamics, and digital twins

AI platforms to accelerate design cycles and predictive modeling

Together, the companies will co-engineer solutions to improve performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

As part of the partnership, Intel branding will be featured on the McLaren Mastercard F1 Team cars, starting from the Montreal race next weekend. Branding will also appear on the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team cars at this year’s Freedom 250 in Washington, D.C. and at the iconic Indy 500 race in 2027. Next season, Intel branding will also appear on the virtual McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team car and across the on-stage simulator.

A Shared Vision for Innovation

Intel and McLaren share a commitment to pushing technological boundaries, leveraging advanced compute, AI, and engineering to solve complex challenges at speed. From factory to circuit, the partnership will focus on translating cutting-edge CPU technology into a competitive advantage.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) designs and manufactures advanced semiconductors that connect and power the modern world. Every day, our engineers create new technologies that enhance and shape the future of computing to enable new possibilities for every customer we serve. Learn more at intel.com.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across four racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christina Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing World Championship as McLaren F1 Sim Racing Team.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website