SpaceRake Inc. and Rajant Corporation Sign MOU to Explore Multidomain Lasercom Integration with Kinetic Mesh Networks

WATERTOWN, Mass. & MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpaceRake Inc., a developer of multi-domain laser communications network capabilities, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networking, to explore how lasercom technology can extend and complement existing radio infrastructure in demanding operational environments.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework for Free Space Optical (FSO) link testing across configurations and locations relevant to Rajant's operations, with the goal of testing the integration of SpaceRake's lasercom technology with Rajant's established wireless mesh networks. The unique combination of laser and radio technologies will enable future-proof wireless networks that operate beyond the constraints of radio interference or spectrum licensing.

The two companies plan to conduct joint hybrid radio/FSO link tests to validate performance in real-world operational environments where networks must be rapidly mobilized.

"Autonomous systems are creating a wave of new, unmet networking needs and we believe lasercom has a critical role to play in meeting them. Rajant operates exactly where those needs are emerging, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our multi-domain lasercom capabilities into their ecosystem," says Jordan Wachs, CEO of SpaceRake Inc.

Paul Hellhake, CTO of Rajant Corporation shared, "As demand grows for reliable connectivity in increasingly complex and contested environments, integrating lasercom technologies with Rajant’s mesh networking expands how and where networks can operate beyond traditional RF constraints. This collaboration with SpaceRake reflects a shared focus and commitment to resilient, multi-domain connectivity where conventional approaches fall short."

As spectrum congestion and radio interference become increasingly significant challenges across defense, industrial, and critical infrastructure markets, lasercom offers a high-bandwidth, license-free alternative that operates entirely outside the radio frequency domain. SpaceRake's multi-domain laser communications network capabilities are designed to augment existing radio infrastructure, integrating seamlessly and keeping the world's data flowing where radios fail.

About SpaceRake Inc.

SpaceRake Inc. is on a mission to solve the emerging networking demands created by the global proliferation of autonomous systems - from terrestrial industrial operations to the growing constellation of satellites and spacecraft operating in orbit. The company develops multi-domain laser communications network capabilities that complement and extend existing radio infrastructure, delivering high-bandwidth, interference-resistant connectivity where RF solutions face constraints. SpaceRake is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is a full-stack communications technology company and the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® networking. Its Mesh-Over-Everything architecture unifies disparate communications systems to create cohesive, self-optimizing networks that support critical industrial and defense applications. By bringing intelligence to the edge, Rajant enables autonomous, resilient communications that operate wherever people, machines, and data move. Learn more at rajant.com.