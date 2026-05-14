SEKO Logistics Announces Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Government, Space & Defense Capabilities in EMEA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEKO Logistics (SEKO), the leader in end‑to‑end global logistics, today announced a strategic partnership with StratDef Logistics (StratDef), an independent European defense logistics provider, to further strengthen SEKO’s Government, Space & Defense capabilities across EMEA and support regional customers operating in highly regulated, security‑sensitive environments.

The partnership represents a proactive step in SEKO’s long‑term Government, Space & Defense strategy, enabling the company to support programs requiring localized European security clearances and in‑market operational control while remaining fully integrated with SEKO’s global network.

“Customers need assured execution in environments where requirements are exacting and compliance is paramount,” said Brian Bourke, Global Chief Commercial Officer at SEKO. “This partnership reflects continued investment across Government, Space & Defense, ensuring customers have strong local support backed by SEKO’s global platform.”

StratDef is led by Managing Director Jeremy ‘t Hart, who brings over 24 years of logistics experience, including long-standing leadership within SEKO Government, Space & Defense. StratDef operates independently while working in close coordination with SEKO to support specific regulated requirements where localized clearance capability is required.

“My history with SEKO means we share the same operating standards,” said ‘t Hart. “This partnership enables StratDef to support specific clearance-dependent needs in Europe while coordinating closely with SEKO, keeping security and dependable service at the center for every customer.”

The partnership reflects SEKO’s long‑standing approach of working with specialized partners and entrepreneurial leaders to expand capabilities to best serve customers, while staying focused on execution and long‑term stability.

Government, space and defense logistics remains a priority for SEKO, with continued investment and active hiring underway across the U.S. and EMEA. Learn more about SEKO Government, Space & Defense at www.sekologistics.com.

About SEKO Logistics

Built on nearly 50 years of logistics expertise, SEKO Logistics is a complete global end-to-end logistics partner – from shipper to consumer. SEKO delivers client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator. With over 150 offices in more than 60 countries, SEKO helps you move at the speed of global commerce. Learn more at www.sekologistics.com

About StratDef Logistics

StratDef Logistics is a specialized provider of transport and logistics solutions for the government, space, and defense sectors. Operating at the intersection of complex regulatory environments and mission-critical supply chains, we support governments, prime contractors, and industry partners worldwide. Our team is composed of experienced professionals with deep domain expertise in defense and strategic logistics. With years of hands-on experience, we understand the unique requirements associated with the movement of sensitive, high-value, and controlled goods. At StratDef Logistics, we combine operational excellence with a strong compliance-driven approach. This ensures that every shipment is handled securely, efficiently, and in full accordance with all applicable regulations and standards. We are committed to delivering reliable, discreet, and tailored logistics solutions enabling our clients to operate with confidence in even the most demanding environments.