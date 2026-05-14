HPE Unifies Global Distribution With Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE (NYSE: HPE) today named Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX as its two global distribution partners, accelerating HPE’s move to a unified distribution model that delivers greater simplicity and consistency for partners. The unified model is expected to drive additional investment in dedicated HPE enablement resources, strengthen operational support, and help partners sell, deliver, and service solutions across HPE’s portfolio.

HPE selects Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX as its two global distribution partners to unify and simplify its distribution model, enhance partner support, and expand opportunities across its full portfolio, anchored by regional and specialist distributors. Share

The scale and expertise of two global distribution leaders, Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX, complemented by regional and specialist distributors, will help maximize partner capabilities and expand cross-sell opportunities, particularly for the HPE Networking portfolio. HPE will help both distributors build greater expertise across networking, cloud, and AI, making it easier for partners to create solutions and capture new opportunities across the full HPE portfolio, delivering greater value to customers worldwide.

HPE’s breadth of portfolio is uniquely positioned to meet customers where they are, across company size, industry, and geography, while giving partners the flexibility to choose the right solution set for each customer. From networking to cloud and AI, partners can build the combination that best fits a customer’s needs and expand over time as priorities evolve.

“HPE has always believed in the power of distribution to extend our reach, accelerate innovation, and deliver value to customers across the entire HPE portfolio,” said Simon Ewington, senior vice president, Channel and Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “With Ingram Micro and TD SYNNEX as our global distribution partners, augmented by a strong mix of regional and specialist distributors, we’re building a simpler, more scalable model that supports long-term success for our partners and customers.”

Built for Scale and Flexibility

This announcement marks the next phase of HPE’s distribution evolution, building on last year’s acquisition of Juniper Networks. Together, HPE and Juniper bring highly complementary distributor networks, which creates a unique opportunity to thoughtfully shape a more unified distribution landscape that balances growth, continuity, and partner choice.

“As HPE evolves toward a more unified global distribution model, Ingram Micro is proud to be selected as a global distribution partner,” said Eric Kohl, vice president, Global Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. “Together, we will help partners accelerate time to value using our Xvantage™ platform, delivering consistent enablement, flexible procurement and financing options, and the operational scale needed to support customers across HPE’s end-to-end portfolio. We look forward to building on our success with HPE and delivering a streamlined experience that helps partners grow and capture more value.”

“TD SYNNEX is honored to be chosen as one of HPE’s two global distribution partners and to expand our longstanding relationship,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy and technology officer, TD SYNNEX. “This unified model creates a clearer, more consistent path for partners to build, sell, and support solutions across HPE’s portfolio. By combining HPE innovation with TD SYNNEX’s global logistics, partner services, and digital enablement, we’ll help partners across our global footprint scale their practices, accelerate adoption, and deliver outcomes for customers, while continuing to benefit from the local expertise and market proximity that make the channel strong.”

In the months ahead, HPE will continue working at the country level to identify the right mix of distribution partners to support its long-term priorities, ensuring the model reflects regional needs while maintaining global consistency. HPE will continue to engage partners throughout the transition and share country updates as decisions are finalized.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.