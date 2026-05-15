Moon Inc. Taps BitGo to Scale Bitcoin-Powered Card Products Across Asia

NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a strategic partnership with Moon Inc. (HKEX: 1723) (“Moon Inc.”), serving as the foundational infrastructure layer powering Moon Inc.'s bitcoin-linked consumer card products through BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulated entity. BitGo will enable Moon Inc. to securely scale digital asset integration across its prepaid card platform in Asia with institutional-grade regulated custody and infrastructure services.

"Moon Inc. is at the forefront of integrating digital assets into consumer finance in Asia," said Abel Seow, Managing Director and Head of APAC at BitGo. "At BitGo, we’ve built the infrastructure backbone that enables institutions to enter their next phase of growth and we’re pleased to bring that same level of security and infrastructure to support Moon Inc. as they accelerate the adoption of bitcoin-powered payments across Asia."

"We evaluated global custody providers on security architecture, API depth, and infrastructure built for scale," said Russ Jacobsen, COO of Moon Inc. "BitGo's biometric multi-signature infrastructure, batch transaction capabilities, and securing billions in digital assets made them the clear choice to power our platform."

BitGo plans to initially support Moon Inc.'s prepaid bitcoin gift card program, which has processed multiple wholesale transactions since launch and will be available in retail stores across Hong Kong and through Moon Inc.'s online store beginning this month.

The partnership is expected to expand further to support the launch of Moon Inc.'s next consumer card product, scheduled for launch in Q2 2026.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Moon Inc.

Moon Inc. (HKEX: 1723) is a Hong Kong-listed leader in prepaid distribution with nearly 30 years of experience supplying SIM cards and stored-value payment cards across Asia. The Company maintains established wholesale networks throughout the region, and has recently expanded its portfolio to include prepaid bitcoin cards—the first such offering from a publicly listed issuer in Greater China. Having built a strategic Bitcoin reserve, Moon Inc. is scaling its distribution footprint to support Pan-Asian expansion into Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and beyond.

For more information, visit www.mooninc.hk or socials: X, LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.