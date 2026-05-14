Deluxe to Power Payment Solutions for Dollar Bank's Business Customers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted payments and data company, today announced a merchant services partnership with Dollar Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in the United States.

Pittsburgh-based Dollar Bank’s payment acceptance options for its business clients will benefit from Deluxe’s cloud infrastructure and data access capabilities, while Deluxe will expand its already strong presence in the community bank space.

With approximately $12.2 billion in assets and 91 branches across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland, Dollar Bank sought a partner that could align with its business model, support its complex portfolio, and help scale for the future.

“This partnership reflects our ability to deliver tailored solutions that drive growth for financial institutions and the businesses they serve,” said Brian Mahony, President of Deluxe Merchant Services.

"As we looked to enhance our merchant services capabilities, it was important to find a partner with the experience and flexibility to support our customers and our long-term growth," said Matt Phillips, Senior Vice President of Business Banking at Dollar Bank. "Deluxe brings proven payments and merchant services expertise that allows us to deliver efficient merchant solutions and enhanced day-to-day support for the businesses that rely on us."

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted payments and data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Dollar Bank

As the nation's largest independent mutual bank, Dollar Bank has been empowering the communities and customers we serve for 170 years. Our more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Virginia provide a comprehensive range of personal, small business and corporate banking solutions. We continue to invest in our customers and strengthen our communities through financial education programs and partnerships with organizations who share our dedication to building opportunities for all. As of November 2025, Dollar Bank reported total assets of $12.2 billion, total loans of $9.5 billion, and total deposits of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit Dollar Bank.