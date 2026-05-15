Nexon and Tencent Extend Publishing Partnership for Dungeon&Fighter PC in China

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced a ten-year renewal to the long-standing partnership with Tencent in publishing Nexon’s flagship PC action RPG Dungeon&Fighter in China. Terms of the agreement were not released.

“Dungeon&Fighter players in China will be pleased to know that Nexon and Tencent have signed a long-term agreement to provide another decade of great experiences in their favorite PC game,” said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. “Our long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership with Tencent secures a future of fun and friendship for millions of players in China’s Dungeon&Fighter community.”

First released in Korea in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter grew into one of the entertainment industry’s most popular, enduring, and profitable franchises with hundreds of millions of registered players worldwide. In 2008, Tencent released the localized adaptation of Dungeon&Fighter, which quickly became one of China’s most popular and successful PC games.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://www.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a global leader in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon has since been listed on JPX400, Nikkei Stock Index 300, and Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 40 games operating in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, Mabinogi, and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2024, the company set a multi-year IP Growth Initiative that details vertical growth with new experiences in existing major franchises and horizontal growth with the creation of new pillars in the company’s IP portfolio.