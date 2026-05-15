-

Nexon and Tencent Extend Publishing Partnership for Dungeon&Fighter PC in China

Ten-Year Extension Offers Continuity for Players

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced a ten-year renewal to the long-standing partnership with Tencent in publishing Nexon’s flagship PC action RPG Dungeon&Fighter in China. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Dungeon&Fighter players in China will be pleased to know that Nexon and Tencent have signed a long-term agreement to provide another decade of great experiences in their favorite PC game,” said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. “Our long-standing and mutually beneficial partnership with Tencent secures a future of fun and friendship for millions of players in China’s Dungeon&Fighter community.”

First released in Korea in 2005, Dungeon&Fighter grew into one of the entertainment industry’s most popular, enduring, and profitable franchises with hundreds of millions of registered players worldwide. In 2008, Tencent released the localized adaptation of Dungeon&Fighter, which quickly became one of China’s most popular and successful PC games.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://www.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a global leader in the production, development and operation of online games. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon has since been listed on JPX400, Nikkei Stock Index 300, and Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 40 games operating in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, Mabinogi, and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2024, the company set a multi-year IP Growth Initiative that details vertical growth with new experiences in existing major franchises and horizontal growth with the creation of new pillars in the company’s IP portfolio.

Contacts

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications
Email: corporatecommunications@nexon.co.jp

Industry:

NEXON Co., Ltd.

TOKYO:3659.TO
Release Versions
English

Contacts

NEXON Co., Ltd. Corporate Communications
Email: corporatecommunications@nexon.co.jp

More News From NEXON Co., Ltd.

Nexon and Electronic Arts Extend Publishing Partnership for FC Franchise in Korea

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, announced an agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to extend their partnership for publishing the FC franchise in Korea. The long-term agreement secures the future of Korea’s most popular football franchise. Under the agreement, Nexon and EA will expand investment in growing the EA SPORTS FC™ fanbase and collaborate to continuously deliver authentic experiences. “Nexon’s partnership with EA is based on a s...

Nexon Releases Earnings for First Quarter 2026

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today announced the financial results for its first quarter ending on March 31, 2026. “Nexon delivered a record-setting quarter with 42% year-over-year growth in our MapleStory franchise and sustained engagement in our global blockbuster, ARC Raiders,” said Junghun Lee, President and CEO of Nexon. “Beyond the incredible commercial success, ARC Raiders demonstrates we now have a Western development engine...

Nexon Presents Transformation Plan at Its 2026 Capital Markets Briefing

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEXON Co., Ltd (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in online games, today hosted a Capital Markets Briefing to update investors on the company’s strategy. The event featured presentations by Executive Chairman Patrick Söderlund, CEO Junghun Lee, and CFO Shiro Uemura. Presentations focused on Nexon’s transformation plan which includes redesigning game development processes, cost discipline, IP portfolio management and franchise expansion strategy, as well as a new game pip...
Back to Newsroom