Zeta Global Joins Forces with Snowflake to Spearhead Open Semantic Interchange to Establish a Universal Data Standard for AI-Powered Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI Marketing Cloud, today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

“AI is only as effective as the data it can trust. Zeta processes trillions of consumer signals across the marketing ecosystem, and we see firsthand how fragmented definitions erode trust in analytics and AI,” said Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product at Zeta Global. “That’s why working with Snowflake through the Open Semantic Interchange is so important. By aligning on a common foundation for how business metrics are defined and shared, we can help customers unlock more consistent insights and better outcomes across their marketing and data ecosystems.”

As a member of OSI, Zeta is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable. For Zeta's enterprise customers, OSI adoption means their ZMP data and insights can interoperate seamlessly with the broader data and AI tools in their stack, reducing integration friction and accelerating time to value.

“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Zeta establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake’s blog here.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP®), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

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