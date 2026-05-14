Boomi Teams up With Gong to Bring Revenue AI to Boomi Agentstudio

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced a collaboration with Gong, the leader in Revenue AI, to bring revenue signals captured in Gong natively into the Boomi Enterprise Platform. This collaboration enables enterprises to establish an active data foundation designed to transform customer conversations into coordinated, automated actions across systems and functions enterprise-wide with Boomi Agentstudio.

Gong goes beyond capturing deal activity to surface real-time insights into risk, buyer intent, competitive dynamics, and key engagement signals. That intelligence moves from conversation to coordinated action, flowing across CRM, ERP, product, and operational systems with the governance and security that enterprises require. Through this collaboration, these signals can be served through Boomi Connect as live triggers for AI agents built within Boomi Agentstudio, enabling automated, cross-system workflows, from churn prevention and deal acceleration to post-sale expansion, with centralized oversight. The result is a more connected enterprise, where revenue AI and business operations execute in closer alignment.

“The agentic enterprise isn’t built on static data, it’s powered by real-time signals that drive action," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Boomi. "With the depth of Gong’s revenue insights, Boomi provides the foundation to operationalize them within its agent network. Together, we’re helping enterprises close the loop between what customers are saying and how they translate those insights into meaningful, automated action."

"The Gong Revenue AI OS orchestrates customer insights across critical revenue workflows, and this integration extends that value across the enterprise," said Eran Aloni, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy and Ecosystem at Gong. "With Boomi, we’re enabling organizations to harness Gong’s AI-driven insights and signals within the Boomi Enterprise Platform to drive coordinated outcomes for customers, seamlessly and at scale."

As part of this collaboration:

Boomi Connect is designed to provide optimized, governed connectivity to Gong, giving revenue teams access to call data, insights, and rep activity signals with high levels of governance and security. No custom code.

Gong will be registered in Boomi’s MCP Registry, making its revenue signals and engagement data accessible to any AI agent on the platform. AI builders get a ready-made, governed data source to act on live Gong signals without building infrastructure from scratch.

Boomi is also listed as a native integration on the Gong Collective, giving joint customers a governed, real-time gateway to surface Gong's revenue AI - conversation data, signals, engagement insights, and more - directly inside any MCP-compatible AI tool.

A pre-built “Gong recipe” is also now available in the Boomi Marketplace, enabling joint customers to quickly deploy workflows without the need for custom development.

Boomi Agentstudio turns signals from Gong into automated actions across the enterprise within its platform. Agents can attach Gong call context to support tickets, route product feedback from customer conversations into roadmap tools, trigger finance workflows tied to deal milestones, and surface competitive intelligence into enablement systems in real time.

Boomi’s Agent Control Tower provides centralized visibility and governance over every agent-driven action initiated by Gong signals, ensuring control and accountability at scale. Every action in the Boomi Agent Control Tower is logged, auditable, and bound by enterprise policy, giving security and compliance teams the confidence to scale AI without scaling risk.

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

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