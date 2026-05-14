Boomi and Guru Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Enriched by Real-Time Data Activation

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, and Guru, the AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform, today announced a technology partnership to help organizations unlock the full value of their enterprise data for AI-driven decision-making. Unveiled at Boomi World 2026, the partnership makes Guru a launch partner for Boomi Connect, Boomi’s new managed connector service, and integrates Guru’s knowledge agents with Agentstudio and the Boomi MCP Registry to deliver richer, more accurate, and more actionable insights to knowledge workers and AI agents alike.

Guru was selected as a Boomi Connect launch partner because its AI-powered knowledge platform represents one of the highest-value consumption patterns for managed enterprise connectivity. Knowledge agents are only as effective as the data they can access, and Guru’s ability to synthesize insights across enterprise systems makes it an ideal proving ground for the breadth, fidelity, and real-time capabilities that Boomi Connect delivers.

Closing the Real-Time Knowledge Gap

Enterprise knowledge platforms depend on comprehensive, curated, and timely data to deliver accurate insights. However, critical business information is often fragmented across dozens of SaaS applications, custom systems, and legacy infrastructure, leaving knowledge workers with incomplete or outdated answers. Verified knowledge tells you what's true; real-time operational data tells you what's happening right now. Trustworthy AI-driven decisions require both.

Through this partnership, customers can leverage Boomi’s enterprise-grade data activation layer, enabling their knowledge agents to retrieve high-fidelity, real-time information from virtually any enterprise system. Guru's Knowledge Agents can now draw on Boomi-managed tools to combine verified enterprise knowledge with live customer records, operational metrics, and application data at the moment of inquiry, delivering insights that are both governed and real-time.

Powered by Boomi Connect and the MCP Registry

The integration leverages two major new Boomi capabilities announced at Boomi World 2026:

Boomi Connect is a managed service that provides rapid access to more than 1,000 enterprise tools purpose-built for AI consumption. Drawing on Boomi’s two decades of connector expertise across integration, automation, and data integration, Boomi Connect handles credential lifecycle management, identity mapping, and secure tool execution, enabling platforms like Guru to rapidly ingest enterprise data from new sources without custom development. As a launch partner, Guru is among the first platforms to adopt Boomi Connect at scale, accelerating the breadth and depth of enterprise knowledge available to its agents.

The Boomi MCP Registry provides a centralized, governed catalog of MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, the emerging standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise tools. The registry aggregates MCP servers generated by the Boomi platform, manually registered by users, and discovered from public registries, giving organizations a single place to discover, govern, and consume AI-ready tools. Guru itself can be listed in the MCP Registry as an MCP server, making its knowledge capabilities discoverable and consumable by any compliant agentic framework.

From Insight to Action

The partnership extends beyond knowledge enrichment into autonomous action. When Guru identifies a business issue or opportunity, Boomi’s agentic orchestration capabilities can close the remediation loop: triggering workflows, updating records, alerting stakeholders, and taking corrective action across enterprise systems. This insight-to-action pipeline can be orchestrated through agents built in Boomi’s Agentstudio, through integration processes that combine multiple agents, or through third-party agent frameworks, giving organizations flexibility in how they operationalize AI-driven intelligence.

“Enterprise AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. Our partnership with Guru demonstrates the power of Boomi’s platform as the data activation layer for the agentic enterprise,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi. “With Boomi Connect and the MCP Registry, we’re making it simple for knowledge platforms and AI agents to access governed, real-time enterprise data from over a thousand sources. Guru is exactly the kind of high-value partner we built Boomi Connect for, and together we’re showing what’s possible when you combine deep integration expertise with intelligent knowledge delivery.”

“AI systems don’t fail because of intelligence—they fail because of inconsistent, outdated knowledge," said Rick Nucci, CEO and Co-founder of Guru. "Guru serves as the AI Source of Truth, ensuring enterprise knowledge is verified, governed, and current. By partnering with Boomi at the launch of Boomi Connect, we’re extending that trusted knowledge into the systems where real work happens — giving AI agents reliable context and access to live business data across the enterprise."

Guru Knowledge Agent is now available in the Boomi Marketplace.

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About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

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About Guru

Guru is the AI Source of Truth for enterprise knowledge. Guru's Knowledge Agents connect, verify, and govern company knowledge across every system, delivering trusted answers to people and AI agents alike. Self-improving and permission-aware, Guru grounds every AI tool in the enterprise in accurate, explainable, policy-driven context. For more information, visit getguru.com.