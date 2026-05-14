Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI Partner to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption Across the Federal Government

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI today announced a strategic collaboration to help U.S. federal agencies rapidly adopt, migrate, and scale advanced AI. As a key OpenAI Partner, Accenture Federal will help clients move from experimentation to production-ready, mission-grade deployment in weeks, not years.

Building on Accenture’s collaboration with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise reinvention through agentic AI, this federal-focused initiative brings OpenAI’s industry leading models and research together with Accenture Federal’s deep mission expertise, cleared engineering talent, and security first delivery capabilities—giving agencies a trusted path to operationalize AI across federal environments.

The collaboration further expands federal access to OpenAI technologies through federal-ready implementation patterns, governance frameworks, and delivery assets designed for the realities of government data, compliance, and operations—enabling agencies to modernize legacy systems, migrate AI workloads faster, and embed intelligence across core mission workflows.

“As AI continues to grow and dominate as a core infrastructure for government, agencies can no longer afford slow, siloed adoption,” said Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services. “OpenAI gives federal leaders the ability to accelerate AI to mission scale from pilots to production at speed. When paired with Accenture Federal’s ability to operate in the most secure, complex environments, this collaboration helps agencies modernize faster, serve citizens better, and strengthen the systems the nation relies on — all with humans firmly in the lead.”

Accelerating AI from Proof-of-Concept to Mission Scale

Accenture Federal Services will serve as an OpenAI Implementation Partner for the U.S. federal market, helping agencies design, deploy, and govern AI platforms that can scale across missions, systems, and agencies.

The collaboration focuses on accelerating AI migration and adoption across the full lifecycle, including:

Accenture Federal + OpenAI Agentic Lab at The Forge®

Located at Accenture Federal’s hands-on reinvention center, The Forge®, the Simulated Government Agency Agentic Lab enables agencies to design, test, and validate agentic workflows and human in the loop solutions in hours, not months—demonstrating the value and ROI of AI deployment.

Located at Accenture Federal’s hands-on reinvention center, The Forge®, the Simulated Government Agency Agentic Lab enables agencies to design, test, and validate agentic workflows and human in the loop solutions in hours, not months—demonstrating the value and ROI of AI deployment. OpenAI Trained Federal Solution Architects

Accenture Federal has established a dedicated group of OpenAI-trained AI Solution architects and forward deployed engineers to help agencies move rapidly from proof of concept to production, delivering proven reference architectures, integration blueprints, controlling aligned designs that enable faster AI migration and adoption across legacy and modern environments.

Accenture Federal has established a dedicated group of OpenAI-trained AI Solution architects and forward deployed engineers to help agencies move rapidly from proof of concept to production, delivering proven reference architectures, integration blueprints, controlling aligned designs that enable faster AI migration and adoption across legacy and modern environments. FedRAMP-Ready Adoption Pathways for OpenAI Codex across impact levels

Accenture Federal will support FedRAMP aligned implementation pathways across all FedRAMP and IL6+ certification levels for OpenAI Codex capabilities by leveraging authorized cloud foundations and security first integration patterns — helping agencies deploy advanced AI capabilities within high impact, regulated environments without slowing innovation. These initiatives are advanced by OpenAI’s FedRAMP 20x Moderate authorization for ChatGPT Enterprise and the OpenAI API Platform .

Accenture Federal will support FedRAMP aligned implementation pathways across all FedRAMP and IL6+ certification levels for OpenAI Codex capabilities by leveraging authorized cloud foundations and security first integration patterns — helping agencies deploy advanced AI capabilities within high impact, regulated environments without slowing innovation. These initiatives are advanced by OpenAI’s FedRAMP 20x Moderate authorization for ChatGPT Enterprise and the OpenAI API Platform Accenture Federal Professionals Empowered with Access to the latest OpenAI Models

Accenture Federal will enable all 15,000 professionals with secure, governed access to OpenAI’s latest models — paired with training, role-based access controls, and continuous oversight — ensuring agencies benefit from battletested expertise at enterprise scale.

Accenture Federal will enable all 15,000 professionals with secure, governed access to OpenAI’s latest models — paired with training, role-based access controls, and continuous oversight — ensuring agencies benefit from battletested expertise at enterprise scale. Codex Powered Development in a secure enterprise environment

Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI will enable over 3000 AFS practitioners with the latest Codex models, inside of Accenture Federal’s enterprise environments to power lifecycle development.

Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI will enable over 3000 AFS practitioners with the latest Codex models, inside of Accenture Federal’s enterprise environments to power lifecycle development. ChatGPT Enterprise Powered Delivery

Accenture Federal will provide Enterprise ChatGPT to 1500 practitioners to enable enhanced productivity for government client delivery and the Accenture Federal’s enterprise.

Setting a New Standard for Federal AI Delivery

“Together, Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI are redefining how advanced AI is delivered across government—pairing the capabilities of frontier AI with the trust, security, and accountability federal missions demand,” said Joe Larson, OpenAI’s VP for Government. “This collaboration gives agencies a faster, safer path to turn AI into real operational impact.”

By combining OpenAI’s rapidly advancing agentic capabilities with Accenture Federal’s proven ability to deliver at mission scale, the collaboration helps agencies migrate AI platforms faster, integrate intelligence across operations, and move beyond pilots to production ready systems — without compromising security or governance.

From modernizing citizen services and strengthening cyber defenses to improving supply chain resilience and operational readiness, Accenture Federal Services and OpenAI are focused on one outcome: helping federal leaders turn AI into measurable results for the missions they serve — and for the nation they protect.

Learn more about Accenture and OpenAI: Accenture and OpenAI accelerate enterprise AI success

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a US subsidiary of Accenture LLP that government agencies choose to drive impactful change. Our 15,000 people are committed to powering reinvention for the federal government with the same commercial technology, competitive drive and technical edge that is transforming global industry—ensuring that federal enterprises can be as modern, fast, and efficient as the country it serves. See how we reinvent at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.