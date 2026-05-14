Punchcard Systems, College of Registered Nurses of Alberta Expands Digital Platform to Modernize Nursing Regulation

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Punchcard Systems, an Edmonton-based digital innovation consultancy, has partnered with the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA) to build and launch College Connect, a mobile-first digital platform that centralizes nursing permit applications, verifications, and renewals. The platform also automates customer service workflows, data auditing, and regulatory reporting.

College Connect replaces a paper-based system that once required nurses to mail physical copies of identity documents, wait for manual criminal record checks, and navigate processes that could take weeks or months to complete. The platform now allows nurses to apply for, renew, and manage their permits from a phone or any internet-connected device, at any time of day. More than half of the CRNA’s registrant activity on College Connect now happens on a phone.

Since launching in 2022, College Connect has processed approximately 200,000 applications, renewals, and changes to non-practising status, and has decreased licensing processing, application, and approval time from days to minutes.

The impact of modernization

Prior to College Connect, Alberta’s licensing process ran by mail. Nurses seeking a permit were required to send physical copies of passports and driver’s licences to the regulator for identity verification. Criminal record checks moved the same way. Each step sat in a queue, and the total wait could stretch beyond 100 days.

Identity verification, criminal record checks, and licence renewals that previously required physical documents and extended wait times can now be completed digitally in under 30 minutes. In the 2025-2026 practice year, 46,225 nurses renewed their permits through the platform.

The CRNA’s mandate under Alberta’s Health Professions Act is to protect the public by ensuring the province’s registered nurses and nurse practitioners provide safe, competent and ethical patient care. An efficient, transparent registration process helps the regulator verify qualifications thoroughly while providing nurses with a clear, accessible path to obtaining their permits.

Working with Punchcard, the CRNA has continually improved College Connect since it launched. Beyond the front-end experience for nurses, College Connect gives the CRNA a structured, real-time data layer that paper files could not provide. The regulator can now see key trends like where administrative bottlenecks are forming, allowing it to act on that information rather than react to it.

“Technology is rarely the constraint in modernizing a regulated industry. The harder decision is designing around the end user’s needs. We’re proud to partner with the CRNA as they made that call from day one, understanding the importance of building a platform that works the way nurses actually work, on their phones, in the short windows they can carve out between patients. That is how software earns adoption among regulatory organizations, by matching the day-to-day realities of the person using it,” said Sam Jenkins, Managing Partner of Punchcard Systems.

“Our mandate at the CRNA is to protect the public by ensuring Alberta’s nurses provide safe, competent and ethical patient care for patients. Modernizing how we register and renew licenses for nurses is a crucial part of that mandate. We’re excited to work with Punchcard because they bring a deep understanding of how regulatory bodies operate, what public protection demands, and where modernization can improve outcomes for nurses and the public,” said Andrew Douglas, Interim CEO and Registrar at the CRNA.

“Registration is one of the factors that determines when and where a nurse can start helping people. Having renewed my registration for many years, I’ve noticed just how much the process has evolved. College Connect is streamlined, intuitive and genuinely easy to navigate — what once felt like an administrative hurdle now takes minutes. That kind of improvement makes a real difference for nurses who are already balancing demanding workloads,” said Sarah Scahill, registered nurse and member of the CRNA’s Council.

Alberta's registered nurses and nurse practitioners can access College Connect through the portal at CollegeConnect.net.

Regulators and organizations exploring similar modernization efforts can learn more about the partnership and Punchcard's work at www.punchcard.io/our-work/crna-registered-nurses-alberta/

About Punchcard

Punchcard Systems is a Canadian digital innovation consultancy that helps organizations turn complex problems into purposeful, human-centred software solutions. We partner with over 150 clients across Canada and the U.S. to push the boundaries of what thoughtful technology can do for business, community, and society. Learn more at punchcard.io.

About the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta

The College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA) is the regulator for the nursing profession in Alberta. The CRNA is not an educational institution, nor does it provide training for those looking to become nurses.

The CRNA issues practice permits to registrants and ensures they are qualified to provide ethical, safe and competent care to patients. The CRNA's registrants include registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified graduate nurses, graduate nurses and graduate nurse practitioners.

For more on the work and responsibilities of the CRNA, visit the Our Mandate page.